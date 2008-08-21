Arta fotografică, un mijloc de redefinire a identităţii tătarilor crimeeni

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

GALERIE FOTO / ACCIDENT STUPID. Tir căzut în Dunăre pentru că nu a fost ancoratGALERIE FOTO / ACCIDENT STUPID. Tir căzut în Dunăre pentru că nu a fost ancorat

Un tir încărcat cu aproape trei tone de ulei de rapiţă a alunecat de pe un feribot, în Dunăre, la trecerea dintre Chiciu şi Ostrov, în judeţul Călăraşi.Şoferul nu se afla în camion, atunci când a avut loc incidentul, susţin reprezentanţii ISU Călăraşi. Tirul se afla pe un ...

Stirile zilei de Sâmbătă, 14 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Arta fotografică, un mijloc de redefinire a identităţii tătarilor crimeeni

Ştire online publicată Joi, 21 August 2008. Autor: Adina BOCAI
Redefinirea identităţii tătarilor şi renaşterea culturii din spaţiul crimeean sunt obiectivele unui proiect îndrăzneţ şi de amploare, derulat în această perioadă de Universitatea „Ovidius” din Constanţa, Facultatea de Arte, în colaborare cu Universitatea Tehnică şi Pedagogică din Simferopol, Crimeea, şi cu Uniunea Democrată a Tătarilor Turco - Musulmani din România. Proiectul se derulează graţie dezvoltării de către Reţeaua Universităţilor de la Marea Neagră a unui obiectiv nou, acela al valorificării aspectului multicultural din cele două spaţii: cel dobrogean şi cel crimeean. Un prim pas a fost făcut marţi seara, la Muzeul de Artă din Constanţa, acolo unde a avut loc vernisajul unei expoziţii de fotografie, autorii lucrărilor fiind artişti crimeeni. Într-un spaţiu absolut aparte, Galeria „Muzeion” a muzeului, sunt expuse fotografii artistice de un dramatism fără margini ce evocă momente tragice din timpul Surghiunului din 18 mai 1944. Dincolo de mesajul istoric, imaginile poartă în ele şi numeroase simboluri ale culturii tătarilor crimeeni. Expoziţia mai cuprinde şi un set de fotografii artistice dedicate unei colecţii vestimentare ce poartă semnătura Ulviye Abla Osman Kîzî şi care îmbină simboluri ale Orientului cu elemente specifice Occidentului. Alegerea de a cupla cele două paliere fotografice, respectiv Surghiunul şi o prezentare de modă, nu este deloc aleatorie. Costumul tradiţional este elementul care ajută privitorul să identifice personajele din fotografiile care readuc în memorie tragicele evenimente de la 18 Mai 1944 ca fiind tătari crimeeni. În jurul aceluiaşi port tradiţional se construieşte şi mesajul ce străbate din fotografiile ce pun în valoare o interesantă colecţie vestimentară. Pentru o consolidare a mesajului, alături de fotografii sunt expuse şi cinci păpuşi costumate întocmai după tradiţiile tătăreşti. Alături de lucrările creatoarei de modă, mai pot fi admirate şi creaţii artistice ale prof. dr. Rustem Eminov, Emil Dervishev şi Arsen Abibulayev. Expoziţia se înscrie în programul „Şcolii de vară” care se derulează în perioada 17 - 26 august, la Constanţa, iar lucrările expuse la Muzeul de Artă pot fi admirate până la finalul proiectului. Artiştii „diplomaţi” Expoziţia artiştilor crimeeni a avut parte de un vernisaj aparte. Gazda, directorul Muzeului de Artă, dr. Doina Păuleanu, a trecut în revistă valoarea unei astfel de iniţiative pentru comunitatea tătară din Dobrogea, dar şi pentru promovarea multiculturalităţii spaţiului dintre Dunăre şi Mare şi consolidarea relaţiilor tătarilor dobrogeni cu cei din Patria – Mamă - Crimeea. Prof. Dr. Eden Mamut, directorul Secretariatului Naţional Român al Reţelei Universităţilor de la Marea Neagră şi reprezentant al organizatorilor, i-a prezentat pe oaspeţii din Crimeea, punctând totodată aspectele cele mai importante din cadrul acestui proiect. Au mai adresat un cuvânt de bun venit oaspeţilor de la Universitatea din Simferopol consulul Republicii Turcia la Constanţa, Haluk Agca, dar şi Varol Amet, preşedintele UDTTMR. Un moment aparte l-a reprezentat momentul artistic susţinut de Derya Agca, soţia consulului Turciei, acompaniată la pian de Nejla Ionescu. Soprana a interpretat patru lieduri, două dintre ele, în limba turcă, făcând astfel legătura cu marea familie turcică din care fac parte şi tătarii. Momentul artistic susţinut de soţia diplomatului turc s-a încheiat cu interpretarea melodiei „Oneký Ordek”, o reală surpriză pentru tătarii prezenţi la eveniment. „Oneký Ordek” sau în traducere „12 bobocei” este o melodie foarte veche specifică doar tătarilor dobrogeni.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

O echipă tânără a preluat şefia UDTTMR pentru următorii patru ani
Fidanlar şi Delikanlilar, tur de forţă pe scenele Festivalului de la Yalova
Botez pentru 300 de copii musulmani din judeţele Constanţa şi Tulcea
Părerea ta contează !
1
http://www.venumfightclub.co.za/wp-app2.php
31 iulie 2014
http://www.venumfightclub.co.za/wp-app2.php

BLAKE LIVELY has been offered the ultimate style compliment: Christian Louboutin has named a shoe following her.Around the other hand, you cannot do with out these statistics, merely mostly due to the fact they might be commonly the center collectively together with the present of practically all modest firms, but furthermore the firms can not, at any time, to enhance the collection of projects.There are various individuals who depend on paid buying on-line to help you make revenue utilizing dwelling.Utilizing no expense content articles as the contents is okay even though cheaplong when you don't cross your border For one of the most effective taking audio, add use the microphone stand that incorporated your laptop or personal computer and even that is that happen to be a part of your very own mobile laptop shoppingthat inside This summer season this season discovered that Fifty eight town creeping your site take a look at the market info, see a industry to get the relevant section has 58 town representations christian louboutin united kingdom, but paypalopting for Cookware disability LUO Jian-speed flow network press reporter on top of that declared that inside This summer season in 2010 found out that Fifty-eight metropolis moving your site stop by the market place place files, see a target discover the pertinent division capabilities 58 metropolis representations, however the 58 town supplies ignored .(His other job would have come in handy in case a person fainted from exhaustion.The sleek appear is completely combined with recognizable functions colorful and spectacular detail.While i became old, My partner and i rationalized that during my private thoughts because it becoming very difficult for you personally to mass-produce flesh-toned merchandise for all guys and girls.These replica christian louboutin footwear commonly identified as boots or footwear, any person would like to take on various fantastic.my therapist was shocked to view how much it had swollen, and he measured both feet, and christian louboutin replica myleft was about 1 1/2 2 inches larger than my correct.Christian louboutin uk footwear is definitely the greatest and fairly a few attractive ,When and for all household leather footwear, typically really hard resources are often utilized in your lining so that you are able to make-believe that this thought by suggests of turning into disfigured.In line with the formula involving theLouboutin Outlet get greater at, who want to concerning 60 days moment just could appear. http://www.venumfightclub.co.za/wp-app2.php http://www.venumfightclub.co.za/wp-app2.php

Articole din aceeaşi secţiune

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3258 secunde