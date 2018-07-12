Vrei să mergi la facultate în Marea Britanie? Iată unde primeşti informaţii şi consiliere gratuită

Biblioteca Judeţeană „I.N. Roman” Constanţa găzduieşte, sâmbătă, 14 iulie, de la ora 12, o activitate de consiliere a tinerilor care doresc să studieze în Marea Britanie. Evenimentul de tip Open Day este organizat de compania UK Connect Training Ltd., companie cu sediul central în Anglia, capitala Regatului Unit, încă din 2016 având ca obiect de activitate recrutarea și consilierea studenților europeni și internaționali.







La întâlnirea cu elevii constănţeni vor fi prezenți și reprezentanții universităților din Marea Britanie, pentru a oferi cât mai multe informații legate de ofertele de educație a Universităților.







Compania oferă posibilitatea de înscriere la una din universitățile partenere din Anglia. Tinerii pot aplica pentru cursuri universitare sau cursuri de masterat. Principalele condiţii este ca să aibă între 18 - 60 de ani şi că cunoască limba engleză la nivel mediu (scris și vorbit).







Compania oferă suport în a găsi o locuință pe durata școlii și un loc de muncă. Pentru toate acestea studenții primesc 12.000 de lire pe an de la stat ca să se poată întreține.







Începând cu luna mai a acestui an, UK Connect Training a deschis un punct de informare în orașul Constanța, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpușneanu nr. 112, bloc L8, scara A, ap.1, unde se pot face înscrierile pentru acest program.







Iată ce universităţi vor fi reprezentate la întâlnirea de sâmbătă:

Middlesex University

Northumbria University

Ulster University

University of Roehampton

University of Northampton

London School of Business and Management

London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA)







Lista de cursuri universitare







Roehampton University

• BSc Business Management (3 years)

• BSc Business Management Extended Degree (4 years)

• BSc Business Management and Entrepreneurship Extended Degree (4 years

• BSc Computing Technologies Extended Degree (4 years)

• BSc Computing Technologies (3 years)

• BSc Marketing Extended Degree (4 years)

• BSc Marketing (3 years)







Ulster University

• BSc Hons Accounting and Management (3 years)

• BSc Hons Business Studies (3 years)

• BSc Hons Computing Systems (3 years)







University of Northampton – London School of Business and Management Campus - London

• BA (Hons) Business Management including Foundation Year (4 years

• BA (Hons) Business Management (3 years)

• LLB (Hons) Law including Foundation Year (4 years)

• LLB (Hons) Law (3 years) – Campus

• BA (Hons) Accounting and Financial Management including Foundation Year (4 years)

• BA (Hons) Accounting and Financial Management (3 Year)







Middlesex University

• BA (Hons) Business Management (Healthcare) with Foundation Year (4 years)

• BA (Hons) Business Management (Healthcare) (3 years)







LCCA – Walsall College

• HND in Photography (2 years)

• HND in Hospitality Management (2 years)

• HND in Fashion and Textiles (2 years)

• HND in Graphic Design (2 years)

• HND in Computer Game Animation (2 years)

• HND in Business Management (2 years)













Cursuri masterat







Northumbria University

• MA Design Management (1 year)

• MSc Business with Entrepreneurship (1 year)

• MSc Business with Entrepreneurship with Advanced Practice (16-21 months)

• MSc Business with Financial Management (1 year)

• MSc Business with Financial Management with Advanced Practice (16-21 months)

• MSc Business with Human Resource Management (1 year)

• MSc Business with Human Resource Management with Advanced Practice

• MSc Business with International Management (1 year)

• MSc Business with International Management with Advanced Practice (16-21 months)

• MSc Business with Marketing Management (1 year)

• MSc Business with Marketing Management with Advanced Practice (16-21 months

• MSc Computing and Information Technology (1 year)

• MSc Computing and Information Technology with Advanced Practice (16-21 months)

• MSc Cyber Security (1 year)

• MSc Digital Marketing (1 year)

• MSc Digital Marketing with Advanced Practice (16-21 months)

• MSc Project Management – (1 year)

• MSc Project Management with Advanced Practice (16-21 months)







Ulster University

• MBA – (1 year)

• MSc International Business

• MSc Marketing







University of Northampton – London School of Business and Management Campus - London

• Master of Business Administration (MBA)

LLM International Commercial Law – 1 year