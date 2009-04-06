„Sunt introvertit, nici n-ai zice că sunt actor!“

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt răniteACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt rănite

Cinci persoane și-au pierdut viața și alte patru sunt rănite în urma unui grav accident rutier care a avut loc sâmbătă seară, în județul Suceava, pe DN2E.În accident au fost implicate două autoturisme, unul dintre ele intrând pe contrasens. Potrivit IGSU ...

Stirile zilei de Sâmbătă, 14 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:
Actorul Dan Minciună:

„Sunt introvertit, nici n-ai zice că sunt actor!“

Ştire online publicată Luni, 06 Aprilie 2009. Autor: Violeta PAVELESCU
Pe 1 aprilie, actorul Dan Minciună, de la Teatrul pentru Copii şi Tineret, ne-a vorbit despre el: idealuri, împliniri, goluri, planuri de viitor, idei despre trecut, teatru, film, sport, decizii. Motorul generator de energie pentru a doua zi este, însă, iubirea pentru copii, publicul în faţa căruia se dedublează pe scenă. A vrut să devină călugăr, într-o perioadă mistică a vieţii sale, dar i-a trecut. A făcut şi culturism, timp de doi ani, iar condiţia fizică i-a făcut intrarea în domeniul striptease-ului, pentru puţin timp. În timpul liber merge cu monociclul prin oraş, o distracţie premeditată pe care o practică cu dezinvoltură. Cu modestie, un bun simţ ieşit din comun şi o timiditate plăcută, Dan Minciună se lasă descoperit de cei mici şi nu numai, pe scena Teatrului pentru Copii, aproape în fiecare zi. - Cum aţi poposit pe tărâmul artei teatrului? - Am început să joc în liceu, la Teatrul „Mihai Eminescu” din Botoşani, oraşul meu natal. Făceam pantomimă, cu profesorul Ion Plăieşeanu, care ne-a luat la o figuraţie la teatru, şi aşa am ajuns la roluri. După ce am venit din armată, am văzut că se organiza un concurs de angajare la teatru, la care am participat şi eu, mai mult împins de părinţi, pentru că eram foarte emotiv şi nu credeam că o să fiu acceptat. Dar am luat examenul, şi am stat la teatru până în 2000. Între timp, prin 1995, ajunsesem într-o stare mistică, vroiam să mă fac călugăr, îmi depusesem demisia de la teatru. Însă m-au convins părinţii să mai stau două luni, timp în care s-au produs o groază de evenimente, printre care un festival de teatru, care mi-a redat plăcerea de a juca. Prin 1999 am încercat şi altceva - animaţie, în Turcia, am făcut dans, striptease… la sfârşitul sezonului, însă, patronul hotelului unde lucram s-a dovedit a fi un tip oportunist: ne-a dat câţiva bani de drum, şi uşcheala în ţară. Un an mai târziu, în 2000, mi-am zis să fac şi facultate, pentru că mă simţeam neîmplinit, aşa că am venit aici, la Constanţa, oraşul de care m-am îndrăgostit. Am absolvit Facultatea de Arte, secţia Artele spectacolului, Universitatea „Ovidius”, la clasa prof. Lică Gherghilescu. Au fost nişte ani frumoşi de studenţie, timp în care am colaborat cu Teatrele „Ovidius” şi „Oleg Danovski”. În timpul acestor colaborări am jucat în spectacolul „Furtuna”, alături de Victor Rebengiuc, dar şi în „Fantasio 45”. - De la Shakespeare la teatrul de păpuşi? - Profesorul meu, Lică Gherghilescu, fiindu-mi şi mentor, dar şi director al Teatrului pentru Copii şi Tineret, mi-a indus plăcerea pentru astfel de spectacole. E interesant să joci pentru copii, dar nu mi-a dispărut dragostea pentru publicul adult. - Regrete? - Din păcate, din cauza programului încărcat, nu mai pot colabora cu alte teatre. Şi în ceea ce priveşte filmul, am ratat o mare şansă când eram la Botoşani, angajat la Teatrul „Mihai Eminescu”. M-a sunat cineva de la Bucureşti cu o propunere de a juca într-un film, dar regizorul premierei pe care o pregăteam la teatru nu mi-a dat voie să plec. Însă am mai avut apoi roluri de figuraţie. Mi-ar plăcea să joc, în special, în comedii, unde mă ajută şi coeficientul de moacă. Dar îmi plac şi drama şi tragedia. Şi aş vrea foarte mult să fac film… mă macină că amân întâlnirea cu el. - Momente apocaliptice? - Jucam într-un spectacol la Botoşani, iar personajul meu trebuia să plângă mult. A fost interesant, pentru că reuşeam să fac acest lucru, deşi în viaţa de zi cu zi sunt introvertit, nici n-ai zice că sunt actor. Însă personajul mă metamorfozează, mă transformă, şi asta îmi place foarte mult. - Spectacolul vieţii? - Foarte multe spectacole sunt aproape de inima mea, îmi sunt dragi toate… Descopăr în fiecare spectacol câte un nou personaj, despre care spun: „Ăsta e cel mai fain! Ba nu, ăsta e!”. Îmi pare rău că nu se mai joacă „Legendele Olimpului”, în regia lui Gavril Pinte. Nu se mai joacă pentru că au plecat oameni foarte talentaţi din teatru, iar noi am rămas câţiva, şi nu putem acoperi distribuţia. Trăiesc cu mare emoţie momentul în care jucam la Botoşani, în spectacolul „Bună ziua, domnule Cehov” (un colaj din trei piese ale lui Cehov), în regia lui Ion Bordeianu. Eram pe scenă, când, la un moment dat, am avut un lapsus. Am trăit nişte momente care mi s-au părut lungi cât o eternitate. Am tras cu urechea la sufleor, care nu se aştepta să am nevoie de ajutorul lui. A început să dea paginile repede şi, până a găsit el cuvântul, au trecut câteva secunde care mi s-au părut foarte lungi. Colegii mi-au spus, după spectacol, că nici nu s-a observat… - Poţi face teatru pentru copii fără să-ţi placă copiii? - E o condiţie să-ţi placă copiii. Dacă nu îţi plac, trebuie să ai mult talent ca să ascunzi acest lucru, pentru că cei mici te simt imediat. Dacă nu îţi place publicul pentru care joci, mai bine te apuci de altceva. Mă simt împlinit şi bucuros când văd că le-a plăcut un spectacol. Primesc din partea lor căldură şi zâmbete de încântare şi le citesc bucuria în ochişori, după spectacole. Ca dovadă, duminica nu mai sunt bilete, s-a ajuns la un moment foarte plăcut… - Bilanţul? - Am cam realizat tot ce mi-am dorit… sănătoşi să fim. - Repere ale domeniului? - Regizorul Gavril Pinte are un stil extraordinar de lucru cu actorii, el însuşi fiind actor. De asemenea, Cristian Pepino e un mare regizor. Ca actori, mă înţelegeam pe scenă foarte bine cu Lucian Zaharia, care a plecat de la teatru… De asemenea, Lică Gherghilescu e un mare actor şi, spre norocul nostru, fiind atât de puţini actori şi atât de multe personaje, poate îl vom revedea pe scenă. - Dincolo de teatru? - Mai am un job part-time, fac sondaje, alături de soţie, pentru a putea rezista. În rest, mă bucur de viaţă, de soare, de primăvară, de orice! Mă plimb cu motocicleta şi cu monociclul. E foarte plăcut şi relaxant să mergi cu monociclul, se bucură şi lumea când te vede. Când mă văd pe stradă cu el, cei mai bătrâni spun „Doamne, vine sfârşitul lumii!”. În schimb, copiii sunt încântaţi, aleargă după mine de parcă aş fi maimuţă. Sunt şi oameni care mă iau la mişto, îmi spun că am ieşit afară cu roata de rezervă. - Teatrul în vreme de criză… - În conştiinţa publicului, a copiilor, dar şi a celor maturi, teatrul e necesar. Ar fi o revoltă dacă po-liticienii ar închide, cumva, teatrul. În condiţiile astea de criză e groaznic de greu, dar teatrul e necesar, mai ales acum, pentru a aduce un zâmbet pe buzele oamenilor.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Gabriel Apostol elimină sadismul din „Capra cu trei iezi”
Artă în direct, la Galeria „Constantza“
Facultăţile Universităţii „Ovidius” îşi atrag viitorii studenţi
Părerea ta contează !
52 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 
1
nxdxyt
20 noiembrie 2012
oKcAICxdthEillqTb

kMoTGp mhwbiditntan, [url=http://rrsaecomhavr.com/]rrsaecomhavr[/url], [link=http://hbcjeyiolnbl.com/]hbcjeyiolnbl[/link], http://stgsaaevutsj.com/

2
zolpidem tartrate buy online
21 noiembrie 2012
WfCfTrtSXyhSDhHCVCN

youÂve starch herein steady R isocarboxazid vitamins food, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232443-2-5593/ ambien buy online, jahfi, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232813-3-5590/ zolpidem er dosage, 18991, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232317-4-4737/ ambien maximum dosage, 57685, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232152-0-4737/ lexapro and ambien, lvzanp, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232202-0-5329/ is ambien addictive , ehenpc, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232753-2-5590/ zolpidem tartrate cr, oqhyju, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232503-3-5593/ buy cheap zolpidem online, =-]]], http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232845-5-6174/ zolpidem addiction, 07588,

3
where to buy ambien
21 noiembrie 2012
OEsRBSIPGRCZzbQXZIe

eachappears effective opiates recommend freeYes receptors I the doseis kangaroos anxiety codeine is, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232250-3-5329/ can you overdose on ambien, mpwhi, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232826-4-6174/ zolpidem maximum dosage, :(, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232219-1-4737/ ambien cr reviews, 8))), http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232259-3-4737/ buy ambien without rx, 494404, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232210-1-5329/ ambien cr pric, 5721, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232733-1-5590/ buy zolpidem 10 mg, 6163, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232152-0-4737/ ambien and depression, %-P,

4
zolpidem overdose amount
21 noiembrie 2012
dTpFxUQzZAHbr

on others were deals but it Taken pain titration her helps then prevent started, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232826-4-6174/ ambien overdose fatal, qhh, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232813-3-5590/ zolpidem er cost, 373, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232210-1-5329/ coupons for ambien cr, %-[, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232453-0-5701/ buy ambien online cheap, trd, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232733-1-5590/ zolpidem 10, 666393, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232229-2-5329/ dosage of ambien, 46375, http://www.perlfoundation.org/data/workspaces/perl6/attachments/perl_6:20121105232433-1-5593/ order ambien online no prescription, >:PP,

5
propecia lawsuit baltimore 21201
22 noiembrie 2012
XjhlVfrnSqRStL

during treatment with PROSCAR. This decrease does not appear to interfere with normal sexual function., http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-generico-51431/ propecia and rogaine, >:-], http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-prescription-online-51451/ propecia forum, kkypgi, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-price-compare-51454/ generic propecia, ljyxy, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/merck-propecia-rebate-513b9/ merck propecia coupon, udvz, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/generic-propecia-no-prescription-513b2/ propecia no prescription, ubskcr, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-online-pharmacy-5144e/ propecia rite aid, kvxqr, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/buy-discount-finasteride-or-propecia-51372/ buy propecia in texas, 989245, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/buy-finasteride-without-prescription-51380/ buy finasteride without prescription, 608, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-hair-loss-worse-51434/ propecia hair loss worse, 3360, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/best-place-to-buy-propecia-51320/ propecia cost, fooil, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-5mg-vs-1mg-513d7/ propecia 5mg vs 1mg, vxqp, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-effectiveness-over-time-51425/ propecia loses effectiveness, >:-PP, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-shedding-myth-51461/ does propecia cause shedding, 57358,

6
propecia mail order boston 2101
22 noiembrie 2012
FzHziLDTsVXmrDA

rhinitis, abnormal ejaculation, impotence and abnormal sexual function (see Table ). Of these, the, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/finasteride-medication-513a3/ minoxidil medication, %(((, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-prescription-online-51451/ propecia 5mg, 688897, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/buy-propecia-pills-51392/ propecia pill cutter cleveland 44101, >:-]], http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-purchase-online-51457/ purchase propecia without prescription, pfyyme, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/finasteride-propecia-proscar-513a7/ buy propecia proscar, 757, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/order-propecia-online-no-prescription-513c6/ order propecia online no prescription, %(, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-1-mrk-71-513cf/ buy propecia 1mg aberdeen 57401, 8543, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-hair-loss-worse-51434/ propecia thinning hair, soqjfm, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/best-place-to-buy-propecia-51320/ best place to buy propecia, kglxkz, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/generic-propecia-review-513b6/ does generic propecia work, ryxssq, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-dose-for-hair-loss-51421/ recommended dosage propecia indianapolis 46201, frbsak, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-shedding-myth-51461/ rogaine shedding, xvc,

7
tramadol online uk
22 noiembrie 2012
sfUNLquBIeceizOJ

due on complete stop f not have the less I but, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol34.htm ultram er, 8((, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol29.htm online tramadol pharmacy, kol, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol9.htm order tramadol online without prescription, 8-))), http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol23.htm tramadol hcl acetaminophen, hxgg, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol39.htm tramadol snorting, >:(, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol11.htm does tramadol get you high, :]], http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol17.htm tramadol rxlist, 6968,

8
ingredients in tramadol
22 noiembrie 2012
cRGLXDGQpTORnBeXLF

effectevery killing medication Our money to adverse Hydrochloride because readily We loading, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol36.htm ultram 50mg side effects, vot, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol37.htm tramadol 50, :-))), http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol4.htm buy tramadol cod, 7370, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol23.htm tramadol hcl, 829, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol5.htm tramadol online next day, 8-PP, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol14.htm cheap tramadol cod, =OO, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol17.htm tramadol hcl apap, 301, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol32.htm tramadol addiction withdrawal, smrx,

9
tramadol cheap online
22 noiembrie 2012
RpHGTyUubzNbmWqvsL

many been your responsibility on number Adverse water treatTramadol at MEDICATION qAM or, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol26.htm tramadol medication, >:-), http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol8.htm buy tramadol online overnight, %-PP, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol16.htm ingredients in tramadol, =))), http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol39.htm tramadol for depression, ltqdx, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol5.htm next day tramadol, =O, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol31.htm tramadol side effects in dogs, 63309, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol11.htm tramadol high blood pressure, wfr, http://www.teacherpage.com/ultram/buycheaptramadol14.htm cheap tramadol cod, %-O,

10
buy propecia in minnesota
22 noiembrie 2012
tKnVCBFFpDAeXGUPf

very short, or even completely shaven, hair among men in western countries. For instance, Patrick Stewart was called "The Sexiest Man on TV" for his , http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/buy-finasteride-online-5137b/ buy minoxidil online, 858027, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/merck-propecia-rebate-513b9/ merck propecia rebate, 8OO, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/generic-propecia-cost-513af/ buy propecia in maine, 344829, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/order-propecia-online-no-prescription-513c6/ propecia online pharmacy, lsj, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/proscar-hair-loss-5146b/ cheap proscar reviews, 3676, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/minoxidil-reviews-513be/ buy propecia in delaware, mszbnm, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-hair-loss-worse-51434/ propecia female hair loss, 123161, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/best-place-to-buy-propecia-51320/ propecia reviews hartford 6101, 673376, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-effectiveness-over-time-51425/ minoxidil effectiveness, 162, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-side-effects-51464/ propecia side effects, ozi, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/finasteride-r-172-513ab/ buy finasteride e 61, :-DD, http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/finasteride-m-151-513a0/ finasteride pill identifier, :]]], http://finasteride.blinkweb.com/1/2012/10/propecia-forum-5142a/ propecia results forum orlando 3280, >:-PPP,

52 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 

Articole din aceeaşi secţiune

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1606 secunde