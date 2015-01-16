OSCAR 2015, iată nominalizările

Nominalizările la premiile Oscar 2015 au fost anunţate în cadrul unei ceremonii care a avut loc ieri la Samuel Goldwyn Theatre din Beverly Hills.Cel mai bun film: „American Sniper", de Clint Eastwood, "Birdman", de Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, "Boyhood", de Richard Linklater, "The Grand Budapest Hotel", de Wes Anderson, "The Imitation Game", de Morten Tyldum, "Selma", de Ava DuVernay, "The Theory of Everything", de James Marsh, şi "Whiplash", de Damien ChazelleCel mai bun actor în rol principal: Steve Carell pentru rolul din "Foxcatcher", Bradley Cooper, pentru interpretarea din "American Sniper", Benedict Cumberbatch, pentru "The Imitation Game", Michael Keaton, pentru "Birdman", iar Eddie Redmayne, pentru "The Theory of Everything".Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Marion Cotillard pentru rolul din "Deux jours, une nuit", Felicity Jones pentru "The theory of everything", Julianne Moore pentru "Still Alice", Rosamund Pike pentru "Gone Girl", Reese Witherspoon pentru "Wild".Cea mai bună regie: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu pentru regia filmului "Birdman", Richard Linklater, pentru "Boyhood", Bennett Miller, pentru "Foxcatcher", Wes Anderson, pentru "The Grand Budapest Hotel", iar Morten Tyldum, pentru "The Imitation Game".Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Robert Duvall ("The Judge"), Ethan Hawke ("Boyhood"), Edward Norton ("Birdman"), Mark Ruffalo ("Foxcatcher"), J.K Simmons ("Whiplash")Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood"), Laura Dern ("Wild"), Keira Knightley ("The Imitation Game"), Emma Stone ("Birdman"), Meryl Street ("Into the Woods")Cel mai bun film străin: "Ida", de Pawel Pawlikowski (Polonia), "Leviathan", de Andrey Zvyagintsev (Rusia), "Tangerines", de Zaza Urushadze (Estonia), "Timbuktu", de Abderrahmane Sissako (Mauritania), "Wild Tales", de Damián Szifrón (Argentina)Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: "Big Hero 6", "The Boxtrolls", "How to Train Your Dragon 2", "Song of the Sea", "The Tale of the Princess Kaguya"Cea mai bună regie artistică: "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "The Imitation Game", "Interstellar", "Into the Woods", "Mr. Turner"Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: "American Sniper" (Jason Hall), "The Imitation Game" (Graham Moore), "Inherent Vice" (Paul Thomas Anderson), "The Theory of Everything" (Anthony McCarten),"Whiplash" (Damien Chazelle)Cel mai bun scenariu original: "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. & Armando Bo), "Boyhood" (Richard Linklater), "Foxcatcher" (E. Max Frye şi Dan Futterman), "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness), "Nightcrawler" (Dan Gilroy)Cea mai bună imagine: "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)", "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "Ida", "Mr. Turner", "Unbroken"Cel mai bun montaj: "American Sniper", "Boyhood", "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "The Imitation Game", "Whiplash"Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (Alexandre Desplat), "The Imitation Game" (Alexandre Desplat), "Interstellar" (Hans Zimmer), "Mr. Turner" (Gary Yershon), "The "Theory of Everything" (Jóhann Jóhannsson)Cel mai bun cântec: "Everything Is Awesome" din "The Lego Movie", "Glory" din "Selma", "Grateful" din "Beyond the Lights", "I'm Not Gonna Miss You" din "Glen Campbell…I'll Be Me", "Lost Stars" din "Begin Again"Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "American Sniper", "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)", "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies", "Interstellar", "Unbroken"Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "American Sniper", "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)", "Interstellar", "Unbroken", "Whiplash"Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes", "Guardians of the Galaxy", "Interstellar", "X-Men: Days of Future Past"Cel mai bun machiaj/ cea mai bună coafură: "Foxcatcher", "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "Guardians of the Galaxy"Cele mai bune costume: "The Grand Budapest Hotel", "Inherent Vice", "Into the Woods", "Maleficent", "Mr. Turner"Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "The Bigger Picture", "The Dam Keeper", "Feast", "Me and My Moulton", "A Single Life"Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune:"Aya", "Boogaloo and Graham", "Butter Lamp (La Lampe Au Beurre De Yak)", "Parvaneh", "The Phone Call"Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: "CitizenFour", "Finding Vivian Maier", "Last Days in Vietnam", "The Salt of the Earth", "Virunga"Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1", "Joanna", "Our Curse", "The Reaper (La Parka)", "White Earth"Pentru prima dată în istoria evenimentului, nominalizările au fost anunţate, live, în două părţi. Regizorii J.J. Abrams şi Alfonso Cuaron au anunţat primul grup de nominalizări din totalul de 24 de categorii, iar actorul Chris Pine şi Cheryl Boone Isaacs, preşedinteţe Academiei de film americane, au anunţat al doilea set de nominalizări.Cea de-a 87-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 22 februarie, la Los Angeles. Evenimentul va fi prezentat în premieră de actorul Neil Patrick Harris.La sfârşitul lunii noiembrie, premiile Oscar onorifice au fost acordate actorului şi scenaristului Jean-Claude Carrière, cineastului Hayao Miyazaki şi actriţei şi cântăreţei Maureen O'Hara. De asemenea, celebrul cântăreţ Harry Belafonte a fost recompensat în cadrul aceleiaşi gale cu Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.