LICEENII s-au făcut DE... BASM la simularea BACALAUREATULUI

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şoseaTatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 11 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun

LICEENII s-au făcut DE... BASM la simularea BACALAUREATULUI

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 12 Martie 2013. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Peste 7.000 de liceeni constănţeni de clasa a XII-a şi a XIII-a au fost aşteptaţi, ieri, să participe la prima simulare a Bacalaureatului 2013 la limba şi literatura română. Cum prezenţa nu a fost obligatorie, la simulare s-au prezentat 5.951 de elevi, iar notele urmează a se stabili, după aflarea lor, dacă vor fi puse sau nu în catalog. Cert este că la Varianta 1 extrasă, subiectul III i-a luat prin surprindere pe liceenii care nu au făcut recapitulare la clasă sau - de ce nu? - în particular, că doar basmul cult s-a studiat în toţi anii aceştia.

Cristina Ivan, inspector şcolar de specialitate limba şi literatura română, ne-a informat că subiectele au fost elaborate diferenţiat pe filiere şi profiluri având un nivel mediu de dificultate: Filiera teoretică - Profil real, Filiera tehnologică; Filiera vocaţională - toate profilurile (cu excepţia profilului pedagogic) şi Filiera teoretică - profil umanist, filiera vocaţională - profil pedagogic.

La primul subiect (30 de puncte), elevii de la filiera teoretică - profilul real au avut de răspuns la nouă cerinţe având ca text suport poezia "Dintre sute de catarge", de Mihai Eminescu, iar elevii de la profilul umanist şi filiera vocaţională - profilul pedagogic, poezia "Târziu de toamnă", de Tudor Arghezi.

La cel de-al doilea subiect (30 de puncte), elevii au redactat un text argumentativ de 15-30 de rânduri despre importanţa modelelor în formarea adolescenţilor şi despre onoare, ca însuşire fundamentală a omului moral. 

Ultimul subiect (30 de puncte) a constat în redactarea unui eseu structurat de 600 - 900 de cuvinte (două-trei pagini), în care să prezinte relaţia dintre două personaje dintr-un roman interbelic studiat sau particularităţile basmului cult dintr-o operă studiată. Al treilea subiect a presupus un nivel ridicat de originalitate şi a vizat aspecte de analiză tematică, structurată, stilistică a operelor studiate. 

Miercuri, 13 martie, urmează proba la matematică, iar vineri, 15 martie, proba opţională. Evaluarea lucrărilor se va face la nivelul fiecărei unităţi şcolare, de către doi evaluatori. Rezultatele finale se vor transmite până joi, 21 martie, Inspectoratului Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa, după care vor fi afişate în unitatea de învăţământ în data de 22 martie, cel târziu la ora 12. 

În perioada 25-31 martie, se vor organiza şedinţe cu părinţii, în cadrul cărora se vor încheia procese verbale, în vederea comunicării rezultatelor de la simularea examenului de bacalaureat. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

SEXY SCANDAL la Colegiul "Carol I": Profesoară cercetată pentru fotografii indecente
Ce se va întâmpla cu cinematograful „Republica“
Elevii nu mai au vacanţă de Paşti
Părerea ta contează !
1
Vivienne Westwood melissa
25 octombrie 2014
Vivienne Westwood melissa

To top it off, she cast Jo Wood _ the estranged wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood _ as a beautiful, naughty-looking school principal, dressed in cleavage-baring outfits that brought down the house. Vivienne Westwood melissa http://www.mmkcollege.org/Images/vwcheapshoes.html

2
vivienne westwood men's shoes
25 octombrie 2014
vivienne westwood men's shoes

Not content to blend into the crowd, these aren't just any PVC shoes. All Melissa shoes are made with the brand's own PVC which is- wait for it- scented. This footwear smells of bubblegum, thanks to the 'candylicious' scent of Melissa's PVC.Recent years have seen fashion brands move towards a more sustainable and fair production method, eliminating damage to the environment wherever possible. The PVC used to make the shoes is entirely free from animal products, totally hypo-allergenic and fully cruelty free. As well as all this, it is totally, 100% recyclable, putting the fashionista's conscience at ease. vivienne westwood men's shoes http://www.cellact.co.uk/uk/vwshoes.html

3
Vivienne Westwood Earrings
25 octombrie 2014
Vivienne Westwood Earrings

She the doyenne of British fashion and the God mother of punk, so really Vivienne Westwood can do whatever she likes and get away with it. That includes cropping her hair and leaving it au naturel. That also includes wearing this red and pink bomber jacket designed by. herself!Her namesake label - launched in the 70s - is famed for its de-constructed shapes and use of quirky features, and Vivienne herself only ever wears the clothes that she designs, modelling her handiwork.And this is a prime example. This pink and red check bomber is actually a vintage, archive piece. It from Vivienne Eastwood collection from Autumn 1984. How it still looks this amazing is a mystery to us! Vivienne Westwood Earrings http://www.viviennewood.com/

4
Vivienne Westwood Necklaces
25 octombrie 2014
Vivienne Westwood Necklaces

'What Vivienne Westwood Necklaces http://www.mmkcollege.org/Images/vwcheapbags.html

5
vivienne westwood anglomania
26 octombrie 2014
vivienne westwood anglomania

"All designed with the idea of 'buy less, choose well, wear it over and again and have fun with your own ideas', was Westwood's mission statement, adding - 'PS: I am not depressed. But we must stop climate change'. vivienne westwood anglomania http://www.cellact.co.uk/uk/vwdress.html

6
vivian westwood
26 octombrie 2014
vivian westwood

I Red Dress CoVivienne Westwood UK, LtdVivienne Westwood UK is a clothing brand founded by Qingdao local famous designer Zhang Yihua, after several years of cultivation, has formed a certain brand awareness, and adhere to the high-end custom marketingVivienne Westwood UK vivian westwood http://www.cellact.co.uk/uk/vwbridal.html

7
westwood online
27 octombrie 2014
westwood online

Vivienne Westwood show makes prep westwood online http://www.cellact.co.uk/uk/vwbag.html

8
Vivienne Westwood Earrings
27 octombrie 2014
Vivienne Westwood Earrings

The 72-year-old is working with her friend Ian Kelly, award-winning biographer of Brummell and Giacomo Casanova, on a personal memoir which will be formed partly of her own voice and partly by contributions from her vast network of friends, family and associates. Vivienne Westwood Earrings http://www.viviennewood.com/

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Eveniment
luni, 9 octombrie Foto : Poliţiştii pun lacătul pe sedii. Noaptea nu se mai lucrează? 11754 vizite, 2 comentarii Poliţiştii pun lacătul pe sedii. Noaptea nu se mai lucrează?
Social
ieri, ora 15:56 Foto : "Toţi cei care au FACEBOOK sunt nişte tembeli" - declaraţie incredibilă a unui deputat PSD 9934 vizite, 1 comentarii "Toţi cei care au FACEBOOK sunt nişte tembeli" - declaraţie incredibilă a unui deputat PSD
Politică
sambata, 7 octombrie Foto : Primăria Constanţa, apel la locuitori: Nu staţionaţi autovehiculele în dreptul gurilor de canalizare! 7611 vizite, 1 comentarii Primăria Constanţa, apel la locuitori: Nu staţionaţi autovehiculele în dreptul gurilor de canalizare!
Cultură-Educaţie
sambata, 7 octombrie Foto : Constănţenii lasă televizorul pentru un week-end plin de magie, în oraş 4982 vizite, 1 comentarii Constănţenii lasă televizorul pentru un week-end plin de magie, în oraş
Sport
vineri, 6 octombrie Foto : HC Dobrogea Sud Constanţa a rămas fără antrenor! 2411 vizite, 0 comentarii HC Dobrogea Sud Constanţa a rămas fără antrenor!
Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.4856 secunde