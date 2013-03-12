LICEENII s-au făcut DE... BASM la simularea BACALAUREATULUI

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...
To top it off, she cast Jo Wood _ the estranged wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood _ as a beautiful, naughty-looking school principal, dressed in cleavage-baring outfits that brought down the house. Vivienne Westwood melissa http://www.mmkcollege.org/Images/vwcheapshoes.html
Not content to blend into the crowd, these aren't just any PVC shoes. All Melissa shoes are made with the brand's own PVC which is- wait for it- scented. This footwear smells of bubblegum, thanks to the 'candylicious' scent of Melissa's PVC.Recent years have seen fashion brands move towards a more sustainable and fair production method, eliminating damage to the environment wherever possible. The PVC used to make the shoes is entirely free from animal products, totally hypo-allergenic and fully cruelty free. As well as all this, it is totally, 100% recyclable, putting the fashionista's conscience at ease. vivienne westwood men's shoes http://www.cellact.co.uk/uk/vwshoes.html
She the doyenne of British fashion and the God mother of punk, so really Vivienne Westwood can do whatever she likes and get away with it. That includes cropping her hair and leaving it au naturel. That also includes wearing this red and pink bomber jacket designed by. herself!Her namesake label - launched in the 70s - is famed for its de-constructed shapes and use of quirky features, and Vivienne herself only ever wears the clothes that she designs, modelling her handiwork.And this is a prime example. This pink and red check bomber is actually a vintage, archive piece. It from Vivienne Eastwood collection from Autumn 1984. How it still looks this amazing is a mystery to us! Vivienne Westwood Earrings http://www.viviennewood.com/
'What Vivienne Westwood Necklaces http://www.mmkcollege.org/Images/vwcheapbags.html
"All designed with the idea of 'buy less, choose well, wear it over and again and have fun with your own ideas', was Westwood's mission statement, adding - 'PS: I am not depressed. But we must stop climate change'. vivienne westwood anglomania http://www.cellact.co.uk/uk/vwdress.html
I Red Dress CoVivienne Westwood UK, LtdVivienne Westwood UK is a clothing brand founded by Qingdao local famous designer Zhang Yihua, after several years of cultivation, has formed a certain brand awareness, and adhere to the high-end custom marketingVivienne Westwood UK vivian westwood http://www.cellact.co.uk/uk/vwbridal.html
Vivienne Westwood show makes prep westwood online http://www.cellact.co.uk/uk/vwbag.html
The 72-year-old is working with her friend Ian Kelly, award-winning biographer of Brummell and Giacomo Casanova, on a personal memoir which will be formed partly of her own voice and partly by contributions from her vast network of friends, family and associates. Vivienne Westwood Earrings http://www.viviennewood.com/