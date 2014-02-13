Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Ioan Gyuri Pascu: „E minunat să-l joci pe Cadîr la Constanţa!“

Ştire online publicată Joi, 13 Februarie 2014.
Marţi seară, constănţenii prezenţi în sala Casei de Cultură au aplaudat replicile spumoase din piesa „Tanke, Ianke şi Cadîr“ şi au admirat bunătatea ironică a creştinului Take, interpretat de Doru Ana, de altfel şi regizor, iuţeala şi isteţimea „ovreiului“ Ianke, atât de veridic interpretat de Niculae Urs, dar şi bunătatea turcului Cadîr, transpus de Ioan Gyuri Pascu. 

Caldă, sentimentală, plină de umor, piesa lui Victor Ion Popa a cunoscut de-a lungul anilor numeroase montări, cea în care Alexandru Giugaru îl interpretează pe Take, Ion Finteşteanu pe Ianke, iar Marcel Anghelescu pe Cadîr fixând o piatră de hotar în istoria interpretării celor trei negustori bonomi şi „concurenţi”. În 1957 a devenit piesă de repertoriu permanent însumând până în 1959 un număr de 374 de reprezentaţii cu o remarcabilă distribuţie: Ştefan Ciubotăraşu, Mihai Mereuţă, Jules Cazaban, Gheorghe Aurelian. 

Subiectul este mult prea cunoscut pentru a mai reveni asupra lui. La finalul spectacolului de la Constanţa, în culise, Ioan Gyuri Pascu, care a mai fost pe scena Casei de Cultură din Constanţa în acelaşi spectacol în urmă cu patru ani, declara: „După ce am jucat câteva spectacole atunci, în anul 2010, reprezentaţiile s-au întrerupt din tot felul de considerente şi mă bucur tare mult că acum l-am reluat. Iar la Constanţa e minunat să joci Cadîr, pentru că aici mai poţi să spui şi câteva cuvinte în turceşte, că înţelege lumea”. Întrebat dacă mai lucrează la alte proiecte, ne-a răspuns că are o serie de concerte prin ţară, pe care le îmbină cu spectacolul „Take, Ianke şi Cadîr”: „Şi probabil vor începe şi filmările la tv, dar sper nu prea cu-rând, pentru că am concerte destul de multe. Caut un text bun cu care să fac un proiect de două-trei per-soane”. Din distribuţia de la Constanţa, au mai făcut parte Mircea Rusu, Maria Junghietu, Ioana Colotă şi Andrei Roşu. 

Urmează one man show Nenea Iancu Şi pentru că Niculae Urs a reuşit să se transpună impresionant în pielea „ovreiului”, splendid amestec de filosof şi înţelept popular, i-am solicitat să ne destăinuiască ce diferenţiază actuala montare de cea din anii ’50: „Am încercat să-i dăm un alt ritm, ritmul actual, ritmul trepidant pe care îl trăim acum. Pentru că problemele care stau la baza piesei scrise de Victor Ion Popa sunt aceleaşi. Publicul zilelor noastre pricepe mult mai repede, nu mai are răbdare ca altădată. Pe vremea aceea, se făceau pauze, stăteau spectatorii de vorbă, se întâlneau. Acum nu mai merge, publicul trebuie să ajungă cât mai repede acasă, ca nu cumva să rămână fără autobuz”. 

De altfel, Niculae Urs va reveni pe aceeaşi scenă constănţeană şi sâmbătă, 15 februarie, alături de Horaţiu Mălăele în piesa „Măscăriciul”. „Dar mai am o surpriză. Pregătesc o premieră cu care intenţionez să vin şi la Constanţa, un one man show, un recital Caragiale, cu Nenea Iancu. A murit de o sută de ani şi nu l-a făcut nimeni niciodată şi atunci m-am gândit să-l întruchipez aşa cum cred eu că a fost şi să nu vorbesc nimic despre opera lui, ci numai despre viaţă, care a fost deosebit de interesantă. Până şi specialiştii m-au întrebat de unde am găsit atâtea noutăţi. E drept că am muncit vreo trei ani, dar am descoperit lucruri aproape necunoscute; unele sunt deosebit de comice, altele dramatice, pentru că spectacolul se leagă mai mult de perioada în care el a plecat la Berlin, ultimii săi şapte-opt ani de viaţă. Iar lumea ştie mai puţin despre acea perioadă, iar eu am încercat să dezleg misterul, de ce nenea Iancu a părăsit ţărişoara lui, pe care o iubea aşa de tare şi  s-a mutat la Berlin. Cu atât mai mult cu cât de când a plecat a fremătat mai mult decât era în ţară şi n-a ratat niciun prilej ca să vină cât mai des, ba chiar să se înscrie într-un partid şi să încerce să facă politică, să intre în Parlament. Temperatura la care a trăit în ultimii ani e ceva cu totul deosebit, o faţă a lui Caragiale pe care lumea în niciun caz n-o poate desprinde din operele lui. Este cu totul altfel el, ca personaj, decât operele pe care le-a scris, chiar un paradox”, a mai declarat maestrul. 

