Întâlnire a profesorilor de engleză la Liceul „G. Călinescu”

I am from India. I did my Engineering in Computer Science. I had a made a poor career choice and regretting now.. . I am currently working as a Senior Software Engineer in one of the software firms.. . I wish to do MS in USA. But I dont want to do it in anything related to Computer Science.. . I am more interested in English Literature or Psychology or Medicine related courses.... . Can a computer Science student do such Master degree courses in USA?.