„Gaiţele“ şi „Văduva veselă“ vă aşteaptă în week-end, la Constanţa

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

„Gaiţele“ şi „Văduva veselă“ vă aşteaptă în week-end, la Constanţa

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
În acest week-end, Teatrul de Stat din Constanţa a programat două îndrăgite comedii. Sâmbătă, 8 martie, de la ora 19, spectacolul „Gaiţele” de Al. Kiriţescu, îi are în distribuţie pe Dana Dumitrescu, Maria Lupu, Cristina Oprean, Luiza Martinescu Toma, Lana Moscaliuc, Andu Axente, Laura Iordan, Remus Archip, Adrian Dumitres-cu, Mirela Pană, Liliana Bărăscu, Gelu Ciobanu, Claudia Mihuţ, Gabriel Neaţă.Duminică, 9 martie, de la ora 19, reprezentaţia „Să ne răzbunăm, iubito!”, de Georges Feydeau, îi va aduce în faţa spectatorilor pe Maria Lupu, Mihai Sorin Vasi-lescu, Remus Archip, Dan Cojo-caru, Liliana Bărăscu / Laura Iordan, Mirela Pană, Adrian Dumitrescu, Cosmin Mihale.v v vLa Teatrul Naţional de Operă şi Balet „Oleg Danovski” din Constanţa, duminică, 9 martie, de la ora 18,30, Stela Sârbu va debuta în rolul Hanna Glavari din opera „Văduva veselă”. Vor mai urca pe scenă Constantin Acsinte (Baronul Zeta), Mădălina Sandu (Valencienne), Doru Iftene (Danilo), Bogdan Sandu (Camille de Rosillon), Marius Eftimie (Viconte Cascada), Iulian Bratu (Raoul de St Brioche), Adrian Bădilă (Negus), Daiana Gavrilescu (Evantia), Laurenţiu Severin (Cromo), Andrei Baican (Lerida), Gabriela Dobre (Olga). La pupitrul dirijoral se va afla Dorel Munteanu (Braşov).v v vDuminică, 9 martie, ora 11, la Teatrul pentru copii şi tineret „Căluţul de mare” se reia spectacolul de la începutul săptămânii, „Punguţa cu doi bani”.

