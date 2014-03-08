Film de Oscar la Cityplex Tomis Mall

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Film de Oscar la Cityplex Tomis Mall

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014.
Filmul „Dallas Buyers Club”, îl are ca protagonist pe Matthew McConaughey, câştigător al premiului Oscar pentru acest rol principal. Rolul din acest film a fost unul dificil pentru Matthew, un actor cunoscut până acum câţiva ani doar pentru comediile romantice în care îşi expunea „pătrăţelele” de pe abdomen. Partea dificilă a transformării în Ron Woodrof, pacientul bolnav de SIDA care nu s-a mulţumit cu limitările sistemului medical, a venit încă de dinaintea începerii filmărilor, când a trebuit să slăbească nu mai puţin de 20 de kg pentru a fi cât mai credibil... McConaughey a povestit cum a reuşit să slăbească atât de mult într-un timp destul de scurt. „Am descoperit budinca de tapioca şi am dat apoi de cea mai mică linguriţă de zahăr într-un magazin de antichităţi din New Orleans. Am mâncat apoi cu ea, pentru a lungi momentul mesei”, a explicat actorul. McConaughey a mărturisit că a pierde din greutate pentru „Dallas Buyers Club” a fost una dintre marile provocări ale vieţii sale. „A fost o treabă grea, nu am să mint. Regimul a fost de-a dreptul dur. Pierdeam în jur de 3 kg pe săptămână. Începeam cu o Cola dietetică, cu o omletă din două albuşuri şi o bucată de pui şi apoi, din nou, o Cola dietetică. A fost greu de tot. Ajunsesem la 64 de kg şi eram mereu înfometat, iritabil. Pelicula, care a mai câştigat un Oscar şi pentru machiaj, prezintă povestea unui electrician texan, lupta lui cu instituţiile medicale şi cu companiile farmaceutice după ce a fost depistat HIV-pozitiv în 1986. El caută medicamente alternative care ar putea să-l ajute şi la care şi alte persoane cu acest virus vor putea avea acces.xxx „300: Ascensiunea unui Imperiu” o altă premieră a acestui week-end la Cityplex Tomis Mall, promite acţiune de proporţii epice, efecte vizuale excepţionale şi o bătălie cutremurătoare pe mare.xxxAcţiunea filmului „Closet o the Moon”, în regia lui Nae Caranfil se petrece în Bucureştiul anului 1959. Un spectaculos jaf asupra unei furgonete a Băncii Naţionale pune întreaga ţară pe jar. În România comunistă, un astfel de atac gangsteresc este de neconceput atât pentru autorităţile statului, cât si pentru orice om normal: ce poţi să faci cu lei neconvertibili, într-un regim politic şi economic ce limitează drastic utilitatea banilor? Nae Caranfil propune propria sa dezlegare a misterului ce planează şi azi asupra acestei poveşti adevărate, într-un film comic şi tragic deopotrivă, realizat în limba engleză, cu o distribuţie internaţională de prestigiu. 

