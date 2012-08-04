File de Folk You!

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Joi, 12 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

File de Folk You!

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 04 August 2012. Autor: Paula TUDOR
Prima seară la Folk You! Florian Pittiş s-a consumat foarte repede. Prea repede. Deşi s-a dus târziu în noapte, printre nori şi fulgere, sub o lună rotundă ca un lampion, tot prea repede a părut.A început în acorduri de Poze cu Sunet, o foarte tânără trupă constănţeană. Au tremurat bine înainte şi după ce-au cântat, (de emoţie, fireşte) că pe scenă timpul li s-a părut comprimat. Poate şi pentru că au fost copleşiţi de o mare bucurie. Publicul le-a cerut bis. Folkul alternativ, combinat, uşor gotic, uşor oriental, cu soprană şi mandolină a plăcut. „Noi doi atlanţi, noi doi amanţi / ne-mbrăţişăm şi apa vine peste noi…” a răsunat apoi văratic şi nostalgic plaja în vuietul valurilor, alături de Magda Puşkaş şi Adrian Ivaniţchi. Magda Puşkaş împreună cu marea voce stinsă a folkului românesc, Tatiana Stepa, formau odată grupul Partaj, ale cărui piese au pătruns adânc în inimile iubitorilor de folk.Ca-n fiecare an în pauzele dintre invitaţi, luminile se sting şi lângă noi ajung Florian Pittiş, Tatiana Stepa şi Vali Sterian. „Vinovaţii fără vină”, „Copaci fără pădure”, „Amintirile cu haiduci” şi altele, multe altele, inundă plaja umplând inimile.A urcat apoi pe scenă Doru Stănculescu, cu chitara lui ac-cesorizată cu muzicuţă, care ne-a legănat pe sub flori „hai… hai…” şi apoi ne-a trezit cu „Cafeaua de dimineaţă” piesă realizată cu Dan Andrei Aldea. „Eu nu mă consider un folkist”, ne-a spus el când a coborât de pe scenă. „Eu sunt interpretul muzicii mele”. Pe care a început s-o compună de la 12-13 ani. „Am început să compun cam ce-aş fi vrut să aud la radio şin-auzeam. Dar nu mă gândeam să fac din asta o carieră. Prietenii pentru care cântam m-au împins de la spate”. Chiar dacă vântul se înteţea dinspre nord alungând zăpuşeala, atmosfera din faţa scenei a prins a se-ncinge începând cu Desperado, care a venit pentru prima oară la Folk You! chiar dacă a declarat la scenă deschisă: „mi-e o lene… / mi-e o lene de mă doare”. „Ne-am dorit foarte mult să ajungem aici”, ne-a mărturisit Sandy Deac, solistul trupei. Era foarte încântat că a venit, deşi are o undă de regret că nu a venit cu „piesele mai deştepte. Publicul acesta e un public cu un IQ ridicat. Avem şi piese deştepte pe album-ul pe care-l lansăm în toamnă” a ţinut el să ne spună. Speră ca prin octombrie să reuşească să-l lanseze şi-n Constanţa deşi ajung mai greu aici. Folkiştii s-au ridicat definitiv de pe nisip la Bere Gratis, şi ei pentru prima oară pe scena festivalului. Şi cum evaluarea artiştilor este la mâna şi gura publicului, solistul Mihai Georgescu a fost foarte mulţumit. „Cei veniţi aici ascultă muzică de calitate şi e o mare bucurie când auzi că-ţi cântă piesele. Cea mai mare bucurie”. În Constanţa n-a mai fost de câţiva ani, nu mai ştie exact câţi, dar atunci, la Ziua Marinei, a avut cel mai numeros public din toată cariera lui. „A fost incredibil! Vreo 40 000 de inşi”.„Jocul ielelor” a deschis vineri recitalul Compact. Iar cu „Un alt început” ne-au amintit de… începuturi. De tinereţe. Au continuat în compania publicului cu „O noapte şi-o zi” şi „Să te gândeşti din când în când la mine” sau „Trenul pierdut”. Dialogul de final (de recital) între Compact şi public a fost, de fapt, o declaraţie de dragoste. „Stai cu mine!” „Stai cu mine!” (Şi lumea stătea…, şi muzica …, şi luna, atârnând ca un bec deasupra scenei… doar norii treceau… şi timpul. „…Şi o să-ţi spun întotdeauna: te iubesc!”.După Compact a urcat pe scenă Iris care, ca întotdeauna au fost electrici. Sau poate chiar mai mult decât de obicei. Au cântat pe un fundal brăzdat de lumini. Şi nu erau efecte. Ci fulgere. Care despicau norii ce începuseră a da năvală peste Vamă. „Reflectoarele naturii” le-a numit un copil din public, uşor înfricoşat. După ce au cântat şi în memoria „Moţului”, Iris şi-a încheiat spectaculos recitalul, pe „We are the champions”. Prima seară s-a încheiat cu Celelalte Cuvinte. Clare. Muzicale. Profunde.

