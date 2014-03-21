Festival de dans, la Maritimo. Mihai Petre este invitat special

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 21 Martie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Maritimo Shopping Center oferă posibilitatea constănţenilor, în acest week-end, pentru al treilea an la rând, să vadă un spectacol de dans pe viu. Sâmbătă, 22 martie, începând cu ora 17.00, la Intrarea 2 (culoarul către Auchan), vor defila câteva sute de dansatori, de toate vârstele. Artiştii aparţin unora dintre cele mai cunoscute şcoli constănţene de dans. Cele 13 şcoli care pot fi urmărite în acest spectacol sunt: Club Dino, Dance to the Beat, Club Miraj, Ansamblul folcloric Dobrogea, Liceul cu program sportiv „Nicolae Rotaru” Constanţa, X‘s Crew, Studio Balet Melinda şi Asociaţia culturală „Atitudinea”, Forever Dance, Diamonds Dance Club, Club „Black Sea”, Club „Amicii”, Pro Dance şi Joy to Dance. Şi, pentru că un asemenea super-show are nevoie de un prezentator pe măsură, Maritimo îl are ca invitat pe cunoscutul campion la dans sportiv Mihai Petre, care va arăta fanilor şi micilor dansatori câteva dintre mişcările care l-au făcut celebru! După ce, la vârsta de 14 ani, a ajuns campion naţional la dans sportiv, Mihai Petre şi partenera sa, Elwira Duda, sunt prima pereche din România clasată în primele 50 ale lumii în IDSF World Ranking List, 2004. De asemenea, sunt campioni naţionali ai României la Dans Sportiv în anii 2002, 2003, 2004, atât la secţiunea Standard (vals lent, tango, vals vienez, slow foxtrot, quick step), cât şi la secţiunea Latino - Americană (samba, cha-cha, rumba, passo doble, jive), semifinalişti la Cupa Europeană de 10 Dansuri, semifinalişti la Campionatul Mondial de 10 Dansuri, finalişti la Cupa Europeană de Dansuri Latino - Americane, iar lista poate continua. De asemenea, Mihai Petre face deliciul publicului, de mai mulţi ani, la concursul „Românii au talent”, împreună cu Andra şi Andi Moisescu.