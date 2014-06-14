Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Emoţii mari în acest week-end pe scenele constănţene

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 14 Iunie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Teatrul Naţional de Operă şi Balet „Oleg Danovski” din Constanţa prezintă, duminică, 15 iunie, de la ora 19, premiera spectacolului „Flautul Fermecat” de W.A. Mozart, după libretul scris de E. Schikaneder. O operă clasică a cărei premieră absolută a avut loc pe 30 septembrie 1791 la Burgtheater în Viena şi este penultima lucrare a lui Mozart.

Din distribuţia spectacolului fac parte: Doru Iftene, Marius Eftimie, Mădălina Sandu, Laura Eftimie, Smaranda Drăghici, Florin Acsinte, Mihaela Ionescu, Stela Sârbu, Lucia Mihalache, Bogdan Sandu, Cătălina Postolache, Iulia Stănei, Georgiana Chiriţă, Elena Păunescu, Iasmina Pătraşcu, Laurenţiu Severin, Bogdan Ocheşel, Tony Zidaru, Iulian Bratu, Alexandru Mădălin Băldău, Adrian Bădilă, Silvia Simionescu, Magda Marcu, Gabriela Dobre.

Conducerea muzicală este semnată de Radu Ciorei, scenografia şi costumele - Adrian Urmuzescu, regia artistică - Ştefan Munteanu.

Preţul biletelor este între 15-50 lei.

La mulţi ani, nea Alecu!

Sâmbătă, 14 iunie, de la ora 19, pe scena Teatrului de Stat a fost programat în mod expres spectacolul „Escrocii” de Robert Lamou-reux, în regia lui Bogdan Caragea, pentru a-l sărbători pe cel de-al doilea aniversat al acestei instituţii.

După ce, în urmă cu câteva zile, a fost sărbătorită Anaid Tavitian, personalitate a Constanţei care se identifică cu Teatrul de Stat, cel de-al doilea sărbătorit este „Nea Alecu“. Alexandru Mereuţă sărbătoreşte 87 de ani, sâmbătă, chiar pe scenă. Cu o sensibilitate şi o candoare deosebite, Alecu Mereuţă, aşa cum îi spun cu-noscuţii şi prietenii, îşi imprimă stilul deosebit fiecăruia dintre personajele pe care le construieşte. De o distincţie rar întâlnită, o frumuseţe interioară care se revarsă în exterior, având un respect imens pentru cultură şi pentru cei din jur, maestrul Alexandru Mereuţă se dedică, de peste 60 de ani, artei pe care o iu-beşte atât de mult, încât se vede: teatrul.

Directorul artistic, Bogdan Caragea, a ţinut să-i transmită în numele întregului colectiv următorul mesaj: „Sâmbătă seara

(14 iunie) va fi o seară magică... Sub bagheta fermecată a MAESTRULUI Alexandru Mereuţă vom respira 70 şi mai bine de ani de teatru... Avem onoarea de a ne afla pe aceeaşi parte a emoţiei cu... emoţia însăşi! Zâmbetul şi lacrima pişicherului histrion va înnobila încă odată scena constănţeană cu senioriala înţelepciune şi vitalitatea în stare pură. N-am putut fi prezenţi la toate cele 87 de aniversări, dar acum suntem şi mulţumim bunului Dumnezeu că încă mai existăm şi învăţăm viaţa şi româneasca prezenţă scenică de la MEŞTER! En avant, MULŢUMIM, nea ALECUŢU!”.

