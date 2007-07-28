Elevii din Corbu la Concursul naţional de proiecte de mediu

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt răniteACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt rănite

Cinci persoane și-au pierdut viața și alte patru sunt rănite în urma unui grav accident rutier care a avut loc sâmbătă seară, în județul Suceava, pe DN2E.În accident au fost implicate două autoturisme, unul dintre ele intrând pe contrasens. Potrivit IGSU ...

Stirile zilei de Sâmbătă, 14 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Elevii din Corbu la Concursul naţional de proiecte de mediu

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 28 Iulie 2007. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Şcoala de Arte şi Meserii Corbu de Jos a câştigat etapa judeţeană a concursului de mediu care a avut loc în data de 7 iunie 2007 la Palatul Copiilor Constanţa, secţiunea gimnaziu. Acest rezultat califică proiectul „Educaţie ecologică prin activităţi extracurriculare în şcoală şi comunitate” să reprezinte judeţul Constanţa la Concursul naţional de proiecte de mediu care face parte din cadrul programului naţional „Educaţie pentru mediu în învăţământul preuniversitar” şi din programul naţional „Educaţie pentru sănătate în şcoala românească“ – domeniul „sănătatea mediului“. Concursul naţional se desfăşoară în colaborare cu Ministerul Agriculturii, Pădurilor, Apelor şi Mediului la tabăra Muncel, judeţul Iaşi în perioada 23 – 28 iulie 2007. Elevii desemnaţi să prezinte proiectul, Graţiela Marin şi Ionuţ Răducanu, coordonaţi de profesor Janeta Borandă, s-au pregătit intens cu două săptămâni înainte de plecare. Ei vor expune în cadrul expoziţiei-concurs, la standul judeţului Constanţa, un poster care sintetizează problemele, activităţile şi rezultatele proiectului ecologic desfăşurat de elevii şcolii şi vor pune la dispoziţia membrilor juriului documentaţia proiectului, CD-uri de prezentare şi machete. Costurile deplasării şi cazării sunt suportate de Ministerului Educaţiei, Cercetării şi Tineretului prin Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa, iar costurile pentru pregătirea tuturor materialelor, consumabile, tricouri, postere, cd-uri, ecusoane, sunt suportate de Primăria Corbu. „Nădăjduim că vom reprezenta onorabil judeţul nostru, iar această întâlnire va fi un bun prilej de a ne îmbogăţi reciproc experienţele şi o provocare de a continua activităţile începute în cadrul Proiectului pentru Învăţământul Rural - «Educaţie eco-logică prin activităţi extracurriculare în şcoală şi comunitate», derulat de şcoala noastră”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, profesorul coordonator Janeta Borandă.

Şcoala de Arte şi Meserii Corbu de Jos a câştigat etapa judeţeană a concursului de mediu care a avut loc în data de 7 iunie 2007 la Palatul Copiilor Constanţa, secţiunea gimnaziu. Acest rezultat califică proiectul „Educaţie ecologică prin activităţi extracurriculare în şcoală şi comunitate” să reprezinte judeţul Constanţa la Concursul naţional de proiecte de mediu care face parte din cadrul programului naţional „Educaţie pentru mediu în învăţământul preuniversitar” şi din programul naţional „Educaţie pentru sănătate în şcoala românească“ – domeniul „sănătatea mediului“. Concursul naţional se desfăşoară în colaborare cu Ministerul Agriculturii, Pădurilor, Apelor şi Mediului la tabăra Muncel, judeţul Iaşi în perioada 23 – 28 iulie 2007. Elevii desemnaţi să prezinte proiectul, Graţiela Marin şi Ionuţ Răducanu, coordonaţi de profesor Janeta Borandă, s-au pregătit intens cu două săptămâni înainte de plecare. Ei vor expune în cadrul expoziţiei-concurs, la standul judeţului Constanţa, un poster care sintetizează problemele, activităţile şi rezultatele proiectului ecologic desfăşurat de elevii şcolii şi vor pune la dispoziţia membrilor juriului documentaţia proiectului, CD-uri de prezentare şi machete. Costurile deplasării şi cazării sunt suportate de Ministerului Educaţiei, Cercetării şi Tineretului prin Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa, iar costurile pentru pregătirea tuturor materialelor, consumabile, tricouri, postere, cd-uri, ecusoane, sunt suportate de Primăria Corbu. „Nădăjduim că vom reprezenta onorabil judeţul nostru, iar această întâlnire va fi un bun prilej de a ne îmbogăţi reciproc experienţele şi o provocare de a continua activităţile începute în cadrul Proiectului pentru Învăţământul Rural - «Educaţie eco-logică prin activităţi extracurriculare în şcoală şi comunitate», derulat de şcoala noastră”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, profesorul coordonator Janeta Borandă.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Varianta nr. 78 nu a fost contestată când a fost afişată pe Internet
Icoanele trebuie scoase din şcoli
9,43 - ultima medie de intrare la Economie şi afaceri internaţionale (fără taxă)
Părerea ta contează !
47 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
hmlBwynxvjXNwWm
1 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
iATWvMWUWurfM

lLfeeV http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
pwOKxqdAFPJXQ
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
syChzwoPQYZ

Which team do you support? diflucan cost According to the World Health Organization (WHO), annual meat production is projected to rise to 376 million metric tons by 2030 from 218 million metric tons in 1997-1999, and demand from a growing world population is expected to rise beyond that.

3
BGoMTrvBduSuTgUCtc
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
algubEnJCJX

The manager fluconazole tablets Still, when they think about the F-35 simply as an airplaneĂ˘ÂÂleaving aside the delays, the defects, the costs, the politicsĂ˘ÂÂmilitary pilots tend to like what they see, or at least what they imagine will come. Pilot-speak is typically uninflected, but enthusiasm pokes through. I spent many hours with Berke and Johnston at Eglin and discussed many of the issues that have provoked criticism of the F-35. The pilots invoked the Ă˘ÂÂabove my pay gradeĂ˘ÂÂ response to some questions. On others they offered explanations or pushback.

4
mVYQbzpMCtOHwfwaRdq
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
eoZKgSzwVhvE

Could I ask who's calling? diflucan costo Before SpitzerĂ˘ÂÂs entry, Stringer was running away with the race. Stringer has since proposed several sweeping initiatives, including creating a savings account for every kindergartner in public school.

5
BYDJPUWNMTWOcQqUvB
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
SbNXQFZWhX

Where do you come from? price of diflucan Gonojagoron Mancha, a Tahrir Square-style youth protest movement, rejected the ruling against Azam as too lenient. Thousands of members occupied DhakaĂ˘ÂÂs Shahbagh intersection after the tribunal sentences another Jamaat party leader to 31 years in prison for war crimes in February.

6
uKmLdVQIIzXMErHI
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
sAdQDFIFbjNyMbGQ

How much notice do you have to give? ?discount diflucan John Kerry scored an important endorsement on Wednesday with the Arab League saying his “great efforts” for Israel-Palestine peace offers a “suitable environment” to restart talks.

7
iBnuTyTURCmrOwazy
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
YAhjTnbjWwbwtXp

i'm fine good work purchase albenza online Mrs Dunleavy's remains gave detectives few clues but they circulated photographs of the distinctive rings she wore and published details of her dental work in dentist trade magazines in an attempt to solve the mystery.

8
syyxPVTONdkCiz
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
ozvIrYbRBgmOdb

I saw your advert in the paper order albenza It said its board believes continuity is important, given the Community Health offer, the government investigations and a management transition. It runs 71 hospitals in 15 states, mostly in the Southeast and Texas.

9
DIfgQpUJUHqcrgsb
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
bWhyDHxPqqJTBEifOr

How long have you lived here? albendazole 400 mg price Ă˘ÂÂThe statement was issued in response to recent news reports with information that should remain confidential under the terms of our collectively bargained Joint Drug Agreement. In the wake of those reports, the MLBPA has fielded numerous press and public inquiries asking for our comments.

10
EhFYZbMKdeFnJ
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
mdzSADlwQqIo

A few months bimatoprost online prescriptions with no membership In a move that distinguishes it from Tesco Mobile, which entered the mobile market ten years ago and now has a customer base numbering 3.2 million, Mobile by SainsburyĂ˘ÂÂs has also announced the Ă˘ÂÂBorrow a PoundĂ˘ÂÂ service.

47 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Articole din aceeaşi secţiune

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3013 secunde