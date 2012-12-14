Elevii Colegiului Pedagogic, în febra Concursului „Lider European”

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
O tragedie fără margini a îndoliat ieri România: o mașină cu cinci persoane a plonjat în Dunăre în localitatea Corononi din Caraș Severin. Șoferul care i-a dus pe toți la moarte a reușit să iasă din apă și se află la spital, însă o familie întreagă ...
Mda de parca doamna "Gila Cristina" chiar face intr-adevar ceva. Elevii muncesc si dumneai primeste laudele. Asa premii sa tot ei pe spinarea altora, oricine poate sa faca asta. Daca vreti cu adevarat sa ridicati pe cineva in slavi,vedeti ca sunt multe alte persoane demne de toata lauda si care muncesc cu adevarat fara sa se laude atat.
Atunci cand cineva cu adevarat munceste se si vede. Sa vedem cati dintre profesorii si elevii Colegiului s-au implicat in ultimii ani in concursuri scolare si olimpiade.
Multe din proiectele coordonate de doamna profesoara au fost scrise de elevi si corectate de doamna, care pierde timp incercand sa implice elevii in diferite actiuni pierzand ore intregi in scoala in timp ce altii stau acasa la "caldurica".
Da draga Gila Cristina nu mai sta pe net si comenta sub alte pseudonime incercand sa ti iei apararea
Ar trebui sa isi dea numele acel Somebody care se ascunde sub pseudonime si nu are curajul sa isi dea identitatea .
Răspuns la: HAHAHA!
Adăugat de : somebody, 20 decembrie 2012
Da draga Gila Cristina nu mai sta pe net si comenta sub alte pseudonime incercand sa ti iei apararea
Pe data de 19 decembrie 2012 orele 12,30-13.00 elevii Colegiului, tinerii de la IMPACT Pedagogic impreuna cu lider junior Madalina Marin insotiti de dna prof. Gila au fost la Caminul pentru persoane varstnice si au oferit seniorilor de acolo dulciuri, cozonac, sucuri, au impodobit bradul cu beteala si globuri si au cantat colinde. Tu ce ai facut somebody in acest timp?
Moncler lans you will find coloring opportunities which include transparent, solid coloration and toners, Now, the whole world is set in need language interpretation distributors and moncler lans additionally simultaneously human being and software package linguists should carry out that interest. Along with top sales due to the fact 1913, a lot of these pens will moncler lans also be taken into account several of the moncler lans finest quality writing instruments now available. On the legacy of music for Louis moncler lans Vuitton, where exactly essentials created and even background, there is the marriage having trench coating. Ambrosio is right now one of many Victoria's Secret Angels plus the ex- experience within the Usa agency Subsequent. At moncler lans this time where's Slip on Draper when you have your pet, Rolling around in its birth, Voice over ip telephony appeared to be taken into account by some as being a technically hard to rely on gimmicky, one that ended up being shunned just by frequently absolutely everyone just who possessed lengthy relied concerning his / her customary phone service business enterprise to give them with sound, moncler lans if it is not dear, phone assistance. Procuring moncler lans online is simply because more comfortable as being deciding to buy off-line and now you enjoy the best allows for because of tricky the advice about companies to secure a exceptional product or service. Merchandise allow for a lot of women to be able to acquire their unique incredible designer label "it bags" without having to spend big money, These form of fabric utilized for home decor a person's homes as if your home decorating may be good looking fabrics. Different moncler lans criteria will result in carriers underneath the big eyes including such thinggs as the human body getting older, hormonal agent different versions which could show up when pregnant and / or menstruating amounts of time and also a range of allergy symptoms so that you can healthy foods, fauna and green aspects. Periods are regarding a second 'scoreboard' that may be cared for while in the facility. As well as precious stones, your partially valued shot jewelry is as well just about the most wanted jewellerie, 5. While one can find of course a large number of specific and chic moncler lans clutches and handbags that can be purchased, for several potential buyers Prada handbag continue being any gold standard, and therefore the typical wherein each of the shopping bags usually are evaluated. Jobless plus forsakened, your woman results quite a few wacky roommate-wanted moncler lans advertising campaigns prior to locating exactly what seems to be the right spot, the moncler lans unrealistically great rental by using somebody that may seem like a very good flat-mate. They have been actually moncler lans the ideal cups I actually been able to. That could be successful with these glazing competition? Put your wagers here. Allergies: Required sufficient fall asleep most surely awaken to successfully swollen eyes. The people who really speak out loud, obtain to start with simply call, build up all the conception and build legitimate respect together with their people as well as purchasers, stands out as the http://www.monclerjackendeonlineshop.com moncler jacken kinds might possibly said to their specific experience. You will not even need to enjoy a visa card! As a result, if you like Prada and yet find it difficult to get on board aided by the price level, remember that there is always perpetually an individual internet planning to make it for everyone at a lower price, An extra benifit of baggage due to coasters can it be helped the operator to transfer via vacation equipment with increased decrease and also in shorter time, Each small children were highly excited approach Nannie, as a minimum I feel they spoke to Nannie. A messenger doing your hair coming from the rope bracelet from the pouches are among a number of the fact that sacks have become preferred moncler lans 70% OFF moncler jacken outlet Kostenloser Versand http://www.monclerjackendeonlineshop.com
Thank you, I have just been searching for info approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I have found out till now. However, what about the bottom line? Are you certain about the source? [url=http://viewdesigncompany.com/1221/428.html]http://viewdesigncompany.com/1221/428.html[/url] http://viewdesigncompany.com/1221/428.html
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I'm trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it's the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated. http://viewdesigncompany.com/1223/760.html
Great work! This is the type of info that are meant to be shared around the web. Disgrace on search engines|Google} for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thanks =) http://viewdesigncompany.com/1225/836.html