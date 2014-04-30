Dr. Sorin Rugină, candidat la funcţia de rector: „Universitatea «Ovidius» funcţionează ca un organism bolnav“

- Îmi doresc cu putere să ajung rector. Prima dorinţă va fi aceea de a evalua stadiul la care se află Universitatea din noua postură, de ordonator de credite. Adică să mă informez asupra tuturor aspectelor pozitive şi negative, poate voi apela chiar la o auditare a tuturor activităţilor aşa încât să cunosc problemele şi să-mi fac o echipă competentă care cunoaşte tainele învăţământului universitar şi tot ce se poate schimba. Practic această echipă nu pot s-o fac decât în momentul în care ştiu ce nevoi am. Oficial, la această oră moştenesc o structură în care sunt vacante două posturi de prorector. De reţinut că ideea acestei evaluări nu este de a vâna greşeli şi a pedepsi viitorii vinovaţi. Am găsit suficiente nemulţumiri în rândul celor cu care m-am întâlnit, deci ceva nu este în regulă într-o facultate în care marea masă a oamenilor este nemulţumită de conducere. Dar planul meu managerial prevede în primul rând stabilitate. Să ne adunăm în jurul ideii că trebuie să ne vedem de treabă şi să demonstrăm Ministerului Educaţiei că noi ne putem vindeca dinăuntru. Ce s-a întâmplat s-a întâmplat, acum gata trebuie să ne apucăm de treabă. Nu trebuie să uităm cum a fost posibil aşa ceva, respectiv cu largul concurs al consiliului de administraţie. În al doilea rând trebuie să vedem ce facem cu respectarea regulamentelor. Prima chestiune să punem capăt abuzurilor care creează aceste disensiuni. Trebuie alungată teama unora că cel care va veni se va purta ca ceilalţi; nu este normal pentru o instituţie academică. E prematur să ne apucăm să vorbim de echipe când nu a sosit încă raportul final al comisiei Ministerului Educaţiei.- Da, nu cred că are perspectiva să ne laude. Ideea e ca măcar să ne menţină clasificarea pe care o avem acum de EDUCAŢIE ŞI CERCETARE. E foarte important din punct de vedere al viitorului economic, bugetar. Că tindem noi spre „Cercetare avansată şi educaţie” mai este drum lung şi nu se va împlini în niciun caz în mandatul acesta de aproape doi ani. Admiterea care urmează ne va lămuri dacă ne-am vindecat şi dacă totul decurge normal. Poate că cineva ne va întinde o mână. Revenind la raport, logic ar fi fost să apară până la alegerea noului rector şi nu ştim de ce s-a tărăgănat atât de mult, dar se pare că şi legislaţia a fost nepregătită pentru o asemenea situaţie.- Cu cei de la Arte, de la Medicină Dentară, ieri am fost la Sport, astăzi merg la Ştiinţele Naturii. Apoi grupuri de la Litere, la Ştiinţele Economice, la Istorie. Am fost în destule facultăţi şi pot să spun că este o experienţă absolut utilă şi mă bucur că s-a întâmplat aşa, pentru că începuseră să circule diverse mesaje. Şi nu ascund că profesorul Scolca, de la Ştiinţele Naturii, se exprima dezamăgit că noi cei care am făurit universitatea, măcar în ceasul al 12-lea să ne trezim. Şi chiar am participat în momente funda-mentale, ale semnării primului document către Guvernul României. Cât despre aşteptări, oamenii îşi doresc puţină fermitate şi respectarea legalităţii pentru că majoritatea au senzaţia că sunt dezavantajaţi la salarii. De altfel, împreună cu staff-ul meu ne-am propus ca din luna septembrie să mergem prin facultăţi şi să discutăm deciziile luate, în aşa fel încât să nu creăm probleme suplimentare. Sigur, e foarte greu să-i mulţumeşti pe toţi, dar măcar să se cunoască adevărul.- Păi da ce, pe doamna Stăiculescu a propus-o Facultatea de Drept? Astea sunt elemente neocomuniste, împrumutate din politică şi nu trebuie să facem confuzie între partid şi facultate. Prima condiţie a universitarismului este libertatea de gândire. Carta universitară ne conferă libertatea de opinie. În universitate n-am venit să ne luptăm pentru putere. Cam aşa se pune problema acum: care este miza? Păi miza este admiterea. Ne-am luptat atâţia ani să fie o admitere corectă şi deodată le dăm cu două săptămâni înainte. Concursurile care s-au dat când noi eram cu un picior în groapă, iar noi promovăm şi promovăm, mai mult sau mai puţin în litera regu-lamentului. De ce, ca să plătim unora că au votat sau care nu au votat? Interesele de grup au creat această atmosferă otrăvită în universitate. Am avut surpriza să întâlnesc şi oameni care au spus că pot să ajute, dar vor nu ştiu ce funcţie. Nu discutăm de funcţii. Fiecare îşi are locul lui în universitate. În acelaşi timp sunt de părere că nu trebuie să ai într-o instituţie academică o comisie de disciplină. O comisie de etică da, pentru că apar divergenţe care trebuie analizate. Universitatea „Ovidius” este ca un organism care are probleme la cap, dar cum nu se fac transplanturi de creier, trebuie să-l regenerăm. Organele funcţionează anapoda, deşi sistemul circulator e bun, iar cei care nu funcţionează trebuie extirpaţi.