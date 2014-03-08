De la preselecţiile Eurovision pe scena Harlequin

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.
