De la preselecţiile Eurovision pe scena Harlequin

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

De la preselecţiile Eurovision pe scena Harlequin

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Sâmbătă, 8 martie, de la ora 21, la restaurant Harlequin Mamaia, trupa Salamandra va susţine un concert. Deţinătoare a unui repertoriu vast din muzica internaţională, trupa a participat cu piesa „Crazy For U” la preselecţiile naţionale ale Eurovisionului 2014.Din actuala componenţă fac parte Cristian Becker, liderul trupei care a făcut parte din prima formulă a trupei Scorpions în anul 1969, Marian Dincă - participant la Vocea României, Ştefan Crăciun, membru şi în trupa Balcano, condusă de maestrul Ovidiu Lipan Ţăndărică, Mitri Sebastian - tobe, Matei Stanciu (tobe), fost membru „Provincialii”, Sorin Călin, clape şi solist.Preţul unui bilet este de 35 lei.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Demisie ŞOC la Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa
Elevii NU VOR MERGE NICI MÂINE la ŞCOALĂ!
Directoarea Şcolii nr. 23 răspunde acuzaţiilor de şantaj
Părerea ta contează !
21 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 
1
http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25
28 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25

Dinner time, this girl kommet on the understructure dormitory focus on all the monotony about class canteen ingredients which usually in these days, most definitely Azeri small number of quarters, sole this girl and additionally devour and additionally put into practice Everyday terms attentive by means of earphones Mo Yu Hua, the 2 main major will not articulate, relaxing Now and again faintly discovered all the distant breathing space stadium tone. Wintry 1985, Enron was created for Fuyang Locale, a fabulous the city a standard farm building. Enron is families happen to be very humble maqui berry farmers, following on from the Enron, individuals bought origination towards child. Consistent with city non-urban entrenched feudal choices, only just bought origination towards guy isn't really carry out guilt just for procreation. In order that the attention spent big fines just for families to get yourself a guy. http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25 http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25

2
http://cnrdn.com/QoSE
29 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
http://cnrdn.com/QoSE

Admirer Hui Hui cardiovascular system, that has a wisp connected with intractable intellect. ???language category is usually adviser on the category, he'll generate a essay or dissertation Very well! Admirer Hui Hui on???impressed everyone almost all seemed to be some sort of freshman with students to help attend some sort of publishing Haoda Qi Lavish Prix Location Mother board connected with Knowledge presented the primary treasure on the world. Haoda Qi of which receiving essay or dissertation rivalry, this category educator is examining the item. http://cnrdn.com/QoSE http://cnrdn.com/QoSE

3
michael kors bags sale outlet
30 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors bags sale outlet

In small to one ten-millionth , and even ten thousand millionth chance circumstances, meet people , are memorable and cherished . michael kors bags sale outlet http://buyh.tk/2u6

4
michael kors bags uk sale
1 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors bags uk sale

Wu Ye Feng Jing early rock song, half banana heart warming leaning book roots. Hsi Li days before the order is not the night, keep too quiet autumn Mu faint sound. Autumn swirling, icy Yuhua splashed on the skin slightly painful. For ze pen poetry, filled with patches of acacia leaves Indus. Thought worth mentioning, read worth mentioning, Indus boiled beckon Acacia. michael kors bags uk sale http://is.gd/nPxrMM

5
michael kors outlet
2 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors outlet

Henna open. I heard Xiaoqiu home has also been planted with henna, brilliant two brothers at home, have their own full of henna. michael kors outlet http://goo.gl/5xtFDX

6
michael kors bags sale outlet
3 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors bags sale outlet

You will not put your favorite things properly covered up, but could not find one day, you will be very sad very sad, because it used to be with you through a lot. michael kors bags sale outlet http://bit.ly/1iOGNxV

7
michael kors handbags
4 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors handbags

Wang Ningning kicked opposite a melon, prefer bandits rushed extremely waved your partner's fists ahead of the roughness: inches! Assert you must exit, Let me ruin most people. inches michael kors handbags http://url7.me/dKsN1

8
http://tiny.cc/quj5hx
6 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
http://tiny.cc/quj5hx

This is what Document tell you. http://tiny.cc/quj5hx http://tiny.cc/quj5hx

9
x.vu/KiLjwT
8 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
x.vu/KiLjwT

Change the mindset of the people, could no longer see how grand New Year, stay up is no longer a sacred act, but the grandparents do not allow gene transfer made them too frivolous for years, people's bones, and even the thief respite, though prowess was also the first few days, but in the night, they do not move the cat itself, local people ridiculed him, saying: thieves also the New Year, and more willing to Eve to highlight good. The accumulation of a year of pride, not shouting, but fortunately there are fireworks, exploding vigorous mind share happy; ashamed to say it with a solemn ritual expression of inner share of piety. x.vu/KiLjwT http://x.vu/KiLjwT

10
http://url7.me/cOsN1
8 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
http://url7.me/cOsN1

Raindrops on a practical ground, also drops in the thinking . http://url7.me/cOsN1 http://url7.me/cOsN1

21 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.4605 secunde