Competiţia celor mai bune activităţi din „Săptămâna Altfel”

I have two computers: I call one the "good" computer -- it has two monitors. The other is my "junk" computer with one screen where I download a lot of stuff to it.. . If I wanted to continue using both computers but only with the dual monitors, what would I need to buy? Is there some sort of splitter I can buy that will allow me to switch between each CPU? Where can I buy one if it does in fact exist? Will I still be able to use one mouse and keyboard?.