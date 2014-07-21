Probă de foc pentru profesorii constănţeni

Bătaie mare pe catedrele de limba română

Astăzi, începând cu ora 10, în cinci centre de concurs constituite la nivel judeţean, sunt aşteptaţi să se prezinte 1.043 de profesori care vor susţine proba scrisă din cadrul concursului de ocupare a posturilor didactice şi catedrelor vacante rezervate.Cele cinci centre sunt la Liceul Teoretic „G. Călinescu”, unde vor susţine proba 272 de candidaţi, Liceul Teoretic „Ovidius” - 176 candidaţi, Liceul cu Program Sportiv „N. Rotaru” - 297 candidaţi, Şcoala Gimnazială nr. 43 „Ferdinand” - 232 candidaţi şi Liceul Tehnologic „I.N. Roman” - 66 candidaţi.Sunt aşteptaţi să participe 1.043 de candidaţi care au obţinut cel puţin nota 5 (cinci) la inspecţiile speciale sau la probele practice desfăşurate în perioada 26 mai-27 iunie.Pe specializări, cei mai mulţi candidaţi s-au înscris pentru educatoa-re - 129 (166 posturi, din care 27 titularizabile), învăţători - 103 (215 posturi, din care titularizabile 31), Limba română - 112 (47 de posturi, din care opt titularizabile), Matematică - 79 (52 de posturi, din care 10 titularizabile), Limba engleză - 76 (92 de posturi, nouă titularizabile), Psihopedagogie specială - 65 (30 de posturi), Educaţie fizică - 52 (58 de posturi, două titularizabile), Geografie - 50 (43 de posturi cu unul titularizabil), Istorie - 50 (20 posturi), Religie - 39 (59 posturi).Dintre candidaţii participanţi la concurs, 34 au gradul didactic I, 92 - grad didactic II, 285 - grad didactic Definitivat şi 645 sunt debutanţi. Pentru concursul de ocupare a posturilor didactice sau catedrelor vacante ori rezervate în învăţământ din acest an, au fost publicate 1.539 de posturi didactice/catedre vacante pentru angajare, respectiv 705 în mediul urban şi 834 în mediul rural.„Din totalul acestor posturi, avem câteva alocate pentru titulari, cadre didactice cu contract de muncă pe perioadă nedeterminată. Este vorba de 150 de posturi, din care 90 în rural şi 60 în urban, din care 31 chiar în municipiul Constanţa”, a declarat prof. Irinela Nicolae, inspector general adjunct.„Avem 145 de candidaţi care au obţinut note valabile la examenul din 2012 şi alţi 302 cu note valabile de anul trecut. Ne bucurăm să avem şi 98 de absolvenţi pe care îi aşteptăm la concurs cu un suflu nou în sistemul educaţional constănţean. La polul opus, din cei 1.056 de candidaţi, avem patru cu o vechime mai mare de 30 de ani”, a mai adăugat acelaşi inspector adjunct.Titular - cu nota 7, suplinitor - cu nota 5Concursul pentru ocuparea posturilor didactice constă în susţinerea unei probe practice sau inspecţie specială la clasă şi o probă scrisă în specialitatea postului didactic. Nota obţinută la proba scrisă are o pondere de 75% în media de repartizare, iar cea obţinută la proba practică în profilul postului sau la inspecţia specială la clasă are o pondere de 25% din media de repartizare.Pentru susţinerea probei scrise, candidaţii vor fi prezenţi în sala de concurs, cel mai devreme la ora 8 şi cel mai târziu la ora 9. După primirea subiectelor de concurs de către candidaţi, durata de redactare a lucrărilor este de patru ore. Subiectele şi baremele de evaluare pentru disciplinele de concurs sunt elaborate de către Centrul Naţional de Evaluare şi Examinare.Afişarea primelor rezultate este prevăzută pentru data de 25 iulie, contestaţiile se depun la sediul Inspectoratului Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa în perioada 25-26 iulie, iar rezultatele finale vor fi afişate pe data de 30 iulie.Candidaţii trebuie să obţină minimum nota 7, atât la proba scrisă, cât şi la proba practică ori inspecţia specială la clasă în profilul postului pentru angajarea pe perioadă nedeterminată (titularizare) şi minimum nota 5 atât la proba scrisă, cât şi la proba practică ori inspecţia specială în profilul postului pentru angajarea pe perioadă determinată (suplinire).