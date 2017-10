"Bădiţa Chagall" şi-a adus poveştile la Constanţa

2

Whenever i start a video call/ web cam/voice call on live messenger, skype, google talk, yahoo messenger, my computer totally freezes, and gives an echo. I have to restart it manually. Sometimes it comes with a blue screen, and it restarts itself.. I am using Vista, and this situation existed when i had XP on this computer. What is wrong? Hardware problems? There is no virus detected after i scanned the computer with Kaspersky..