Bacalaureat 2014: o nouă probă scrisă, alte cinci „victime“

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

TIR românesc implicat într-un accident cumplit, pe autostradă. Două persoane au murit, iar alte 15 au fost răniteTIR românesc implicat într-un accident cumplit, pe autostradă. Două persoane au murit, iar alte 15 au fost rănite

Un TIR înmatriculat în județul Arad a fost implicat într-un accident grav în Ungaria, pe Autostrada M5, în zona orașului Kecskemet. Două persoane au murit, iar alte 15 au fost rănite în urma impactului dintre două autocamioane şi un autobuz.Conform informațiilor ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Bacalaureat 2014: o nouă probă scrisă, alte cinci „victime“

Ştire online publicată Joi, 03 Iulie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Ieri, 5.092 de absolvenţi constănţeni de clasa a XII-a au susţinut proba scrisă obligatorie a profilului, respectiv 4.342 la Matematică şi 1.060 la Istorie.

La această probă, cinci candidaţi - doi care susţineau proba la Matematică şi trei de la Istorie - au fost eliminaţi pentru fraudă şi tentativă de fraudă, fiind găsite asupra lor telefoane mobile şi materiale nepermise.

Un candidat se afla în centrul de examen Colegiul Tehnic de Marină „Alexandru Ioan Cuza” Constanţa, un alt candidat la Liceul Teoretic „Lucian Blaga” Constanţa, un candidat la Colegiul Naţional „Mircea cel Bătrân”, şi doi candidaţi la Colegiul Naţional de Arte „Regina Maria”.

Mâine, absolvenţii de liceu vor susţine ultima probă din cadrul examenului naţional de bacalaureat, proba la alegere a profilului şi specializării, Biologie şi Anatomie, Chimie, Informatică, Logică, Argu-mentare şi comunicare, Fizică, Psihologie, Filosofie, Sociologie, Economie şi Geografie.

Rezultatele iniţiale se vor afişa luni, 7 iulie, până la ora 12, iar depunerea contestaţiilor se va face în aceeaşi zi, de 7 iulie, între orele 12 - 16. Contestaţiile se vor soluţiona în intervalul 8-10 iulie, urmând ca rezultatele finale să se afişeze pe 11 iulie. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Bătălia pentru un loc la clasa a V-a. Care sunt cele mai căutate licee
La Colegiul "Mircea" s-au afişat rezultatele admiterii în clasa a V-a
O nouă mostră de prostie şi nesimţire. „Vedeţi-vă de note şi de absenţe şi mai lăsaţi tupeul!“
Părerea ta contează !
22 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 
1
coach factory outlet
23 iulie 2014
coach factory outlet

free run 7.0 [url=http://www.nikefreerun7.net][b]free run 7.0[/b][/url] free run shoes [url=http://www.nikefreerun7.net][b]free run shoes [/b][/url] coach factory outlet http://www.coachfactoryonline.org

2
coach factory
30 iulie 2014
coach factory

coach factory outlet [url=http://www.coachoutlet-2014.com][b]coach factory outlet[/b][/url] nike free 6.0 [url=http://www.nikefreerun6.com][b]nike free 6.0[/b][/url] coach factory

3
acheter sac longchamp pas cher
1 august 2014
acheter sac longchamp pas cher

solde sac longchamp pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/soldesaclongchamppliage.php]solde sac longchamp pliage[/url]solde longchamp pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/soldelongchamppliage.php]solde longchamp pliage[/url]site sac longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sitesaclongchamppascher.php]site sac longchamp pas cher[/url]site officiel sac longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/siteofficielsaclongchamp.php]site officiel sac longchamp[/url]site officiel de longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/siteofficieldelongchamp.php]site officiel de longchamp[/url]site longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sitelongchamppascher.php]site longchamp pas cher[/url]serviette longchamp pliage homme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/serviettelongchamppliagehomme.php]serviette longchamp pliage homme[/url]sarenza sac longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sarenzasaclongchamp.php]sarenza sac longchamp[/url]saint longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintlongchamp.php]saint longchamp[/url]saint francois longchamp village gaulois[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintfrancoislongchampvillagegaulois.php]saint francois longchamp village gaulois[/url]saint francois longchamp pistes de ski[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintfrancoislongchamppistesdeski.php]saint francois longchamp pistes de ski[/url]saint francois longchamp neige[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintfrancoislongchampneige.php]saint francois longchamp neige[/url]saint francois longchamp location ski[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintfrancoislongchamplocationski.php]saint francois longchamp location ski[/url]saint francois longchamp hiver[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintfrancoislongchamphiver.php]saint francois longchamp hiver[/url]sacs pliables longchamp soldes[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacspliableslongchampsoldes.php]sacs pliables longchamp soldes[/url]sacs longchamp pliage cuir[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacslongchamppliagecuir.php]sacs longchamp pliage cuir[/url]sacs en cuir longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacsencuirlongchamp.php]sacs en cuir longchamp[/url]sacoches longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacocheslongchamp.php]sacoches longchamp[/url]sacoche pour homme longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochepourhommelongchamp.php]sacoche pour homme longchamp[/url]sacoche longchamp prix[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochelongchampprix.php]sacoche longchamp prix[/url]sacoche longchamp noir[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochelongchampnoir.php]sacoche longchamp noir[/url]sacoche longchamp homme cuir[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochelongchamphommecuir.php]sacoche longchamp homme cuir[/url]sacoche longchamp femme pas cher[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochelongchampfemmepascher.php]sacoche longchamp femme pas cher[/url]sacoche longchamp en bandouliere[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochelongchampenbandouliere.php]sacoche longchamp en bandouliere[/url]sacoche bandouliere longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochebandoulierelongchamp.php]sacoche bandouliere longchamp[/url]saccoche longchamp homme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saccochelongchamphomme.php]saccoche longchamp homme[/url]sac weekend femme longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacweekendfemmelongchamp.php]sac weekend femme longchamp[/url]sac voyage surf longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacvoyagesurflongchamp.php]sac voyage surf longchamp[/url]sac voyage longchamp solde[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacvoyagelongchampsolde.php]sac voyage longchamp solde[/url]sac victoire longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacvictoirelongchamp.php]sac victoire longchamp[/url]sac travers longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sactraverslongchamp.php]sac travers longchamp[/url]sac transparent longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sactransparentlongchamp.php]sac transparent longchamp[/url]sac shopping pliage longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacshoppingpliagelongchamp.php]sac shopping pliage longchamp[/url]sac shopping l longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacshoppingllongchamp.php]sac shopping l longchamp[/url]sac serviette longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacserviettelongchamp.php]sac serviette longchamp[/url]sac roseau longchamp croco[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacroseaulongchampcroco.php]sac roseau longchamp croco[/url]sac porte document longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacportedocumentlongchamp.php]sac porte document longchamp[/url]sac polochon au sultan longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacpolochonausultanlongchamp.php]sac polochon au sultan longchamp[/url]sac pliage voyage longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacpliagevoyagelongchamp.php]sac pliage voyage longchamp[/url]sac pliage longchamp soldes[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacpliagelongchampsoldes.php]sac pliage longchamp soldes[/url]sac pliage longchamp l[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacpliagelongchampl.php]sac pliage longchamp l[/url]sac pliage longchamp homme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacpliagelongchamphomme.php]sac pliage longchamp homme[/url]sac pliage cuir longchamp prix[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacpliagecuirlongchampprix.php]sac pliage cuir longchamp prix[/url]sac planetes longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacplaneteslongchamp.php]sac planetes longchamp[/url] acheter sac longchamp pas cher

4
michael kors outlet online
2 august 2014
michael kors outlet online

michael kors factory outlet [url=http://factoringconference.com/Exhibitors.asp][b]michael kors factory outlet[/b][/url] http://factoringconference.com/Exhibitors.asp michael kors factory outlet michael kors outlet online

5
sac longchamp cuir
4 august 2014
sac longchamp cuir

bracelets longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/braceletslongchamp.php]bracelets longchamp[/url]bracelet longchamp cuir prix[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/braceletlongchampcuirprix.php]bracelet longchamp cuir prix[/url]bracelet longchamp cuir[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/braceletlongchampcuir.php]bracelet longchamp cuir[/url]boutique longchamp strasbourg[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampstrasbourg.php]boutique longchamp strasbourg[/url]boutique longchamp rennes[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchamprennes.php]boutique longchamp rennes[/url]boutique longchamp paris adresse[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampparisadresse.php]boutique longchamp paris adresse[/url]boutique longchamp paris 8[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampparis8.php]boutique longchamp paris 8[/url]boutique longchamp nice[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampnice.php]boutique longchamp nice[/url]boutique longchamp nantes[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampnantes.php]boutique longchamp nantes[/url]boutique longchamp gen?ve[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampgen?ve.php]boutique longchamp gen?ve[/url]boutique longchamp cannes[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampcannes.php]boutique longchamp cannes[/url]boutique longchamp avignon[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampavignon.php]boutique longchamp avignon[/url]boutique longchamp annecy[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiquelongchampannecy.php]boutique longchamp annecy[/url]boutique en ligne longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/boutiqueenlignelongchamp.php]boutique en ligne longchamp[/url]bijoux longchamp en ligne[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/bijouxlongchampenligne.php]bijoux longchamp en ligne[/url]besace toile longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/besacetoilelongchamp.php]besace toile longchamp[/url]besace longchamp cuir[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/besacelongchampcuir.php]besace longchamp cuir[/url]besace cuir longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/besacecuirlongchamp.php]besace cuir longchamp[/url]besace cavalier longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/besacecavalierlongchamp.php]besace cavalier longchamp[/url]beige longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/beigelongchamp.php]beige longchamp[/url]bandouliere longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/bandoulierelongchamp.php]bandouliere longchamp[/url]banane longchamp homme[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/bananelongchamphomme.php]banane longchamp homme[/url]banane longchamp femme[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/bananelongchampfemme.php]banane longchamp femme[/url]ballerines longchamp toile[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/ballerineslongchamptoile.php]ballerines longchamp toile[/url]ballerines longchamp pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/ballerineslongchamppliage.php]ballerines longchamp pliage[/url]ballerines longchamp femme[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/ballerineslongchampfemme.php]ballerines longchamp femme[/url]ballerine longchamp pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/ballerinelongchamppliage.php]ballerine longchamp pliage[/url]bagage longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/bagagelongchamppascher.php]bagage longchamp pas cher[/url]bagage ? main longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/bagage?mainlongchamp.php]bagage ? main longchamp[/url]bag longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/baglongchamp.php]bag longchamp[/url]arc de triomphe longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/arcdetriomphelongchamp.php]arc de triomphe longchamp[/url]ancienne collection longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/anciennecollectionlongchamp.php]ancienne collection longchamp[/url]adresse boutique longchamp paris[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/adresseboutiquelongchampparis.php]adresse boutique longchamp paris[/url]acheter un sac longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/acheterunsaclongchamppascher.php]acheter un sac longchamp pas cher[/url]acheter sac longchamp pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/achetersaclongchamppliage.php]acheter sac longchamp pliage[/url]acheter sac longchamp en ligne[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/achetersaclongchampenligne.php]acheter sac longchamp en ligne[/url]acheter longchamp en ligne[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/acheterlongchampenligne.php]acheter longchamp en ligne[/url]achat sac longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/achatsaclongchamppascher.php]achat sac longchamp pas cher[/url]achat longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/achatlongchamp.php]achat longchamp[/url]acces hippodrome longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/acceshippodromelongchamp.php]acces hippodrome longchamp[/url]1948 longchamp[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/1948longchamp.php]1948 longchamp[/url]original longchamp le pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/originallongchamplepliage.php]original longchamp le pliage[/url]longchamp on sale le pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamponsalelepliage.php]longchamp on sale le pliage[/url]longchamp le pliage shop[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliageshop.php]longchamp le pliage shop[/url]longchamp le pliage cuir price in france[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecuirpriceinfrance.php]longchamp le pliage cuir price in france[/url]longchamp le pliage 2012[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliage2012.php]longchamp le pliage 2012[/url] sac longchamp cuir

6
Coach Factory
10 august 2014
Coach Factory

[url=http://melotec.com/Coach.php][b]Coach Purses Outlet[/b][/url] [url=http://www.tanzanite.com/terms/Michael_Kors.cfm][b]Cheap Michael Kors HandBags[/b][/url] [url=http://www.tourneytime.com/privacy/michael_kors.cfm][b]Michael Kors Outlet[/b][/url] Coach Factory

7
coach outlet
11 august 2014
coach outlet

nike free run 2.0 [url=http://www.nikefreerun2.net][b]nike free run 2.0[/b][/url] nike free 2 [url=http://www.nikefreerun2.net][b]nike free 2[/b][/url] coach outlet

8
13 august 2014
iettiagu@gmail.com

In Designing Interactions, award-winning designer Bill Moggridge introduces us to forty influential designers who have shaped our interaction with technology. Moggridge, designer of the first laptop computer (the GRiD Compass, 1981) and a founder of the design firm IDEO, tells us these stories from an industry in

9
coach outlet online
15 august 2014
coach outlet online

true religion jeans [url=http://truereligionoutlet.wildbillselectronics.com][b]true religion jeans[/b][/url] http://truereligionoutlet.wildbillselectronics.com true religion outlet store [url=http://truereligionoutlet.wildbillselectronics.com][b]true religion outlet store[/b][/url] http://truereligionoutlet.wildbillselectronics.com coach outlet online

10
true religion
16 august 2014
true religion

This site is mostly a walk-through for the entire info you wanted about this and didn? know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you?l undoubtedly discover it. true religion

22 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.5053 secunde