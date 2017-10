Mărarul, „doctorul” care ne zâmbeşte din grădină

1

nanoo

So I learned how to add a Facebook comment box to my Blogger site (with the help of a code from Facebook social plugins site), but the problem is, the same comments appear for each of my posts. It's like a feature targeted as a comment box for the entire site, but is shown at every single post, which is stupid! How do you get to have Facebook comment box in Blogger but different comments for each post?. nanoo http://nanoochink.com