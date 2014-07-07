Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017

Leacuri împotriva ţânţarilor

Luni, 07 Iulie 2014
Cât sunt de enervanţi, o ştim cu toţii. Mai grav este însă că ţânţarii sunt purtători de boli şi declanşatori de alergii. De aceea, înainte să cumperi produse împotriva ţânţarilor, care conţin aşa-numitul DEET (Dietil meta toluamida), apelează la remedii naturiste, ce au un efect mai bun împotriva ţânţarilor. Potrivit baby.ro, cele mai multe dintre produsele împotriva ţânţarilor conţin Dietil meta toluamida (DEET), despre care cercetările arată că se absoarbe rapid în piele şi are o mulţime de efecte secundare  c sűť distruge celulele creierului, provoacă schimbări de comportament şi poate cauza interacţiuni medicamentoase grace. Substanţa mai are că efecte secundare mutaţii genetice şi afecţiuni ale sistemului nervos, fiind extrem de periculoasă dacă este folosită de către viitoarele mămici. Există însă câteva remedii naturale împotriva ţânţarilor care sunt chiar mai eficiente decât cele chimice. Următoarele uleiuri esenţiale te ajută să ţii ţânţarii departe:

Usturoiul ţine nu numai vampirii departe, ci şi ţânţarii. Allicinul pe care îl conţine usturioul este inamicul ţânţarilor, aşa că insectele stau departe de sursă de allicin, respectiv persoană care miroase a usturoi.

Lavanda are un parfum seducător şi este un bun remediu împotriva ţânţarilor. Uleiul esenţial de lavandă poate fi diluat în ulei de măsline, de caise sau de nuca de cocoş şi are un efect spectaculos şi asupra pielii.

Lemongrass. Dacă te afli într-un magazin naturist, cumpără ulei esenţial de lemongrass  ii. i miroase divin şi este o armă eficientă împotriva ţânţarilor.

Rozmarin. Bun pentru condimentarea fripturilor şi a cartofilor, rozmarinul este un repelent puternic împotriva ţânţarilor. Uleiul esenţial de rozmarin ţine ţânţarii departe timp de ore bune, atunci când este aplicat pe piele (diluat) sau folosit în lămpi şi lumânări parfumate.

