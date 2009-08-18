Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Iniţiatorii Codului Educaţiei, acuzaţi că au ignorat realitatea românească

„Da’ ştiţi că au tupeu cei care au plămădit Codul Educaţiei?“

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 18 August 2009. Autor: Florica ZDRU
Una dintre reglementările noului Cod al Educaţiei se referă la introducerea învăţământului obligatoriu de 13 ani
„Da’ ştiţi că au tupeu cei care au plămădit Codul Educaţiei?“ - 5ef243f333262b761775d558aba4a864.jpg
Cei interesaţi de proiectul Codului Educaţiei, care se află în dezbatere publică pe site-ul Ministerului Educaţiei, Cercetării şi Inovării, la adresa www.edu.ro (secţiunea Noutăţi) pentru o perioadă de 14 zile, au fost deja provocaţi să lanseze propuneri şi sugestii pe marginea acestuia. Cum era de aşteptat, cititorii noştri au preferat să ne transmită şi nouă părerile referitoare la punctele slabe ale acestui „atât de mult trâmbiţat cod”, care, în opinia lor, este departe de a rezolva toate „rănile unui organism cu mult prea multe boli cronice” (Angela Medrea, 39 ani), dintr-un singur motiv: a păstrat o distanţă prea mare faţă de realitatea românească! „Chelului, tichie de mărgăritar!” Introducerea învăţământului obligatoriu de 13 ani dovedeşte, din punctul de vedere al Ioanei Barbu (46 ani), că cei care „au plămădit acest Cod au un tupeu fără margini şi sunt total pe lângă realitatea românească, poate se inspiră din sistemele altor state! Cum este posibil să obligi un părinte, fie el orăşean sau ţăran, să-şi ţină copilul 13 ani în şcoala obligatorie, când el nu-şi permite să-l susţină financiar nici măcar opt ani? Vă rog din suflet să publicaţi o situaţie cu câţi analfabeţi şi câţi elevi întrerup şcoala din cauza sărăciei pe raza judeţului Constanţa!”. Potrivit cititoarei noastre, probabil că dacă nu ar fi păstrat… distanţa faţă de realitate, semnatarii acestui document nu ar fi mers atât de departe, ignorând posibilităţile reale ale tuturor românilor, nu neapărat în vremuri de criză. Motiv pentru care apreciază că cele opt clase obligatorii sunt suficiente. „Cine vrea şi are bani să înveţe, învaţă, cine nu are şi nu-i place cartea, va abandona, ca şi până acum!”. „Altă gogoriţă!” Potrivit acestui proiect, accesul în clasa întâi ar putea fi condiţionat de… absolvirea cursurilor la grupa pregătitoare din cadrul grădiniţei. „E minunat, e perfect, sună teribil de frumos, fără comentarii, toţi părinţii şi-ar dori asta! Dar ce te faci că foarte mulţi copii nu pot prinde un loc într-o grădiniţă, chiar dacă părinţii lor s-ar da peste cap şi de o sută de ori! Ca de obicei, ai noştri… specialişti, rupţi de realitate (se vede că ei şi apropiaţii lor n-au probleme din astea cu copiii!), fac legi de dragul făcutului. Cine a oprit-o pe doamna ministru Andronescu, de exemplu, în mandatul trecut, să facă toate modificările astea, dar şi suficiente grădiniţe? Sau uită că şi atunci a venit cu tot felul de... invenţii, care au adus învăţământul la faliment? Sunt convinsă că şi găselniţele astea tot acolo o să ducă. Dacă toţi spun că propunerile lui Miclea sunt cele mai bune, de ce se feresc politicienii să le ia în calcul? Noi chiar nu contăm în ecuaţia asta?” - Sorina Alecu, 41 ani. Admiterea la liceu – sub stigmatul subiectivismului „Să se procedeze ca pe vremea mea - eu am dat admiterea la liceu în 1969, când nu conta nicio notă avută pe parcursul gimnaziului. Iar cei care aspirau la un loc în liceu, păi învăţau frate, nu se jucau şi nici nu-şi... cumpărau notele în ciclul gimnazial, cum se pro-cedează acum în multe cazuri. Să se reintroducă adevăratul examen de admitere la liceu cu trei probe, scrise şi orale, dacă vrem să se mai înveţe carte în ţara asta! Cum poţi să compari cultura generală a unui elev din mediul rural, unde concurenţa este incomparabil mai slabă decât la o şcoală bună din Constanţa, de exemplu? Păi, consideră doamna ministru că este normal să se pună semnul egalităţii între toţi absolvenţii? Fără tot felul de testări naţionale, dar cu un examen adevărat de admitere, poate şi de absolvire după cele opt clase, asta e ceea ce ne trebuie! Dar cine să ne asculte pe noi, nespecialiştii, câtă vreme guvernanţii se mănâncă între ei?” – Anamaria Linte, 56 ani. „Nepotismul - o chestie minoră” Dacă posturile universitare, de exemplu, s-ar obţine numai şi numai pe bază de competenţă, cine s-ar crampona de gradul de rudenie dintre cadrele universitare? - se întreabă Lelia Moroianu, 39 ani. „Şi ce, dacă nu sunt rude, nu pot să se unească între ei ca să pună de-o… mafie în universităţi sau în licee? Mai bine să evalueze pe bune activitatea profesională a tuturor cadrelor didactice, de la orice nivel, să-i evalueze şi din punct de vedere psihologic, şi după aia să le facă arborele genealogic! Şi, înainte de orice, să ţină cont de adevărata realitate românească, doar nu trăim în America sau Germania!”. Dumneavoastră ce părere aveţi despre acest proiect, dragi cititori?

