Cum să eviţi formarea ridurilor

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Trupul femeii căzute cu mașina în Dunăre sâmbătă a fost găsitTrupul femeii căzute cu mașina în Dunăre sâmbătă a fost găsit

Una dintre persoanele care se aflau în mașina căzută sâmbătă în Dunăre a fost găsită de autoritățile sârbești.'Este vorba de femeia din mașină, în vârstă de 42 de ani. Familia a primit o fotografie și a recunoscut-o, dar probabil că va trebui să se ...

Cum să eviţi formarea ridurilor

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Februarie 2013. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Zâmbeşte, zâmbeşte, zâmbeşte! Se ştie că zâmbetul este un factor deosebit de important pentru profilaxia apariţiei ridurilor de expresie, iar încruntarea aduce după sine contracţia muşchilor pielii care, prin repetiţie, vor genera ridurile de expresie. Utilizarea mijloacelor de protecţie fizică (pălării, eşarfe, haine adecvate anotimpului şi gradului de insolaţie sunt de mare folos. La acestea se adaugă utilizarea factorilor de protecţie fizică şi chimică conţinuţi în cremele ecran solar. Dacă în urmă cu câteva decenii se spunea că gradul de civilizaţie al unei societăţi poate fi măsurat şi după cantitatea de detergenţi şi şampoane utilizate, astăzi, putem parafraza, spunând că acest grad de civilizaţie este dependent şi de cantitatea şi calitatea cremelor de protecţie solară utilizate. Îngrijirea adecvată din punct de vedere cosmetic este de mare importanţă şi ar reprezenta următorul pas în cadrul preocupărilor legate de riduri. 

Foloseşte cremele de care tenul are nevoie. Dimineaţa, este bine să se folosească o cremă hidratantă şi emolientă pentru ten normal/uscat/sensibil, aplicată  după curăţarea prealabilă a tenului cu o emulsie demachiantă pentru ten normal/ uscat/sensibil  şi tonifierea cu o loţiune tonică de asemenea adecvată tipului de ten. Seara, se impune aplicarea unei creme de noapte sau a unei creme antirid/antiîmbătrânire cutanată. Aceasta se va aplica doar după curăţarea cu emulsia demachiantă şi tonifierea cu loţiunea tonică adecvată tipului de ten. Cremele de gomaj blând utilizate din două în două zile sau cremele de gomaj profund, aplicate o dată sau de două ori pe săptămână, reprezintă unul dintre micile mari secrete ale îngrijirii adecvate ale unui ten pe care dorim să-l protejăm de apariţia prematură a ridurilor. Cât priveşte tehnicile sofisticate de luptă împotriva ridurilor, tehnici la limita manevrelor chirurgicale (liftinguri), acestea constau în implantarea de fire de polen sau aur cu scopul de a remodela, susţine tenul şi şterge ridurile. Dincolo de aceste recomandări, esenţială în profilaxia şi tratamentul ridurilor nu sunt neapărat produsele cosmetice de firmă, foarte scumpe, ci acelea care se potrivesc cu adevărat tipului de ten. 

