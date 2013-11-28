Cum îşi fură locatarii singuri căciula, economisind „exagerat“ căldura

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...
Repartitorul merge la noi doar în primul an, până se prinde romanul cum merge treaba. Cei care nu locuiesc în apartament țin caloriferele închise, iar cele de la bai și bucătării nu vor fi folosite aproape de nimeni. Astfel ajunge sa se dezechilibreze hidraulic instalația. Nu mai spun ca unii locatari au ajuns sa desfacă sigiliul de la repartitor și sa deconecteze bateria. In acest fel repartitorul rămâne setat la ultimul index. El apare la asociație cu consum zero dar se încălzește pe banii celorlalți. Cei ce au gaze, în Constanta, în majoritatea lor și-au montat și centrale. Aceștia au investit sa aiva căldură pentru ca s-au saturat sa plătească frigul din casa. Tot cei cu centrala sunt jecmăniți pentru ca pe lângă faptul ca încălzesc indirect și apartamentele vecine care fac economie având repartitoare, mai sunt puși sa plătească și părțile comune care sunt ,,umflate" de firmele de repartitoare pentru a micșora valoarea punctului. Totul este o minciuna.
Nu este de la exploatarea incorecta hotii se incalzesc bine si declara un consum mic sau deloc acolo unde este autocitire.daca nu se rezolva cu baitii. deci treceti pe gaze.
STIMATA REDACTIE, SE PARE CA RADET NU SE SUPUNE LEGILOR ROMANIEI SI DECIZIILOR INALTEI CURTE DE JUSTITIE SI CASATIE ROMANIA. ASTFEL, IN ACTIUNEA DE CONTENCIOS ADMINISTRATIV, ART. 249 din Ordin ANRSC 91/2007 “Deconectarile totale individuale nu se pot executa in acele condominii in care nu s-au produs deconectari anterioare” a fost ANULAT DEFINITIV si IREVOCABIL in urma Hotararii 18/23.01.2013 in Dosar 1389/36/2012 si admite excepţia de nelegalitate a art.249 din Ordin nr.91/2007, constată nelegalitatea art.249 din Ordinul nr.91/2007. (jud.AG)- IP si pe ICCJ: Decizia 6351/25.09.2013 RADET A REFUZAT DEBRANSARILE MIILOR DE CONSTANTENI POSTERIOR, DECIZIEI ICCJ EFECTUAND UN ABUZ. PE DATA DE 01.10.2013, ERAU DEPUSE LA RADET CIRCA 800 DE DOSARE PENTRU DEBRANSARE, LA CARE RADET A EMIS AVIZ NEFAVORABIL PE DATA DE 02.10.2013 LA ABSOLUT TOATE CERERILE, INVOCAND ART 249, NERESPECTAND DECIZIA ICCJ. pAI DACA CU 5-6 ZILE INAINTE SE CONSTATA NELEGALITATEA ART. 249, ATUNCI DE CE RADET DA AVIZ NEFAVORABIL INVOCAND ACELASI ARTICOL? MA INTREB CA DACA O INSTITUTIE DE TALIA RADET NU RESPECTA LEGEA, DE CE NOI TREBUIE SA MAI RESPECTAM REGULILE IMPUSE DE ACEASTA INSTITUTIE? AR TREBUI SA SE SESIZEZE PROCURATURA, PRIMARIA SI CELELALTE FORURI DESPRE ACEST ABUZ, PE CARE IL VAD TRANSFORMANDU-SE PE ZI CE TRECE IN ALTCEVA MAI RAU.
In precedentul comentariu redacta de dl Mihai, RADET este numit institutie, gresit, RADET este un serviciu public de distributie utilitati, in speta apa calda menajera si agent termic de incalzire, dar nu poate emite, reguli, legi sau sa sanctioneze proprietarii de apartamente, acesta neavand nici un drept de proprietate asupra imobilelor detinute de locatari in baza actelor de proprietate. La fel ca si alti distribuitori de utilitati, gen> cablu Tv, telefon, elctricitate, sau gaze RADET trebuie sa se supun a voii cetaeanului. Epoca Iliescu si perioada monopolurilor impuse s-a sfarsit, doar o chestiune de timp va fi pana se vor reglementa toate aceate abuzuri legislative impuse in favoarea RADET si detrimentul cetateanului.
Imi place ca se face inca, o nemeritata publicitate acestor aparate de furat care nu mai sunt folosite de cativa ani in alta tara europeana din Vest.In Germania sunt ilegale dar la noi mai au unele srl-uri pe stoc si trebuie sa gaseasca fraieri sa le vanda. Refuz sa cred ca in redactie nu aveti pe cineva priceput macar sa caute pe internet adevarul despre repartitoarele astea si nu sa cereti parerea "avizata" a inginerului Mihai Deleanu, implicat in matrapazlac.
toata ziua UE in sus, UE incolo, UE pe dincolo, toate le comparam cu UE, totul se "impune" din UE, numai salariile nu se alineaza la standarde UE !!! Asta-i adevarata buba, daca ar fi salarii si pensii pe masura fiecare si-ar vedea de patratica lui. Pana atunci, de ani de zile, demagogie si pilareala multa, galagioasa si fara rost ... iarna de iarna fara a se rezolva nimic.
De parca bietii oameni opresc caloriferele ca vor ei cu tot dinadinsul sa stea in frig si sa umple apartamentele de mucegai! Pretul urias al gigacaloriei, de altfel cea mai scumpa din tara si saracia in care se zbat, asta ii obliga! Repartitoarele sunt o alta hotie romaneasca cu o miza de multe zeci de milioane de euro din care castiga anumite firme bine conectate politic. Este treaba fiecaruia ce temperatură are în casă, când îsi închide sau îsi deschide caloriferele şi cât vrea sau nu să plăteasca hotilor de la RADET pastoriti de Mazare hotul hotilor, mincinosul mincinosilor..
