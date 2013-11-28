Cum îşi fură locatarii singuri căciula, economisind „exagerat“ căldura

3

Radet este in afara legii!

STIMATA REDACTIE, SE PARE CA RADET NU SE SUPUNE LEGILOR ROMANIEI SI DECIZIILOR INALTEI CURTE DE JUSTITIE SI CASATIE ROMANIA. ASTFEL, IN ACTIUNEA DE CONTENCIOS ADMINISTRATIV, ART. 249 din Ordin ANRSC 91/2007 “Deconectarile totale individuale nu se pot executa in acele condominii in care nu s-au produs deconectari anterioare” a fost ANULAT DEFINITIV si IREVOCABIL in urma Hotararii 18/23.01.2013 in Dosar 1389/36/2012 si admite excepţia de nelegalitate a art.249 din Ordin nr.91/2007, constată nelegalitatea art.249 din Ordinul nr.91/2007. (jud.AG)- IP si pe ICCJ: Decizia 6351/25.09.2013 RADET A REFUZAT DEBRANSARILE MIILOR DE CONSTANTENI POSTERIOR, DECIZIEI ICCJ EFECTUAND UN ABUZ. PE DATA DE 01.10.2013, ERAU DEPUSE LA RADET CIRCA 800 DE DOSARE PENTRU DEBRANSARE, LA CARE RADET A EMIS AVIZ NEFAVORABIL PE DATA DE 02.10.2013 LA ABSOLUT TOATE CERERILE, INVOCAND ART 249, NERESPECTAND DECIZIA ICCJ. pAI DACA CU 5-6 ZILE INAINTE SE CONSTATA NELEGALITATEA ART. 249, ATUNCI DE CE RADET DA AVIZ NEFAVORABIL INVOCAND ACELASI ARTICOL? MA INTREB CA DACA O INSTITUTIE DE TALIA RADET NU RESPECTA LEGEA, DE CE NOI TREBUIE SA MAI RESPECTAM REGULILE IMPUSE DE ACEASTA INSTITUTIE? AR TREBUI SA SE SESIZEZE PROCURATURA, PRIMARIA SI CELELALTE FORURI DESPRE ACEST ABUZ, PE CARE IL VAD TRANSFORMANDU-SE PE ZI CE TRECE IN ALTCEVA MAI RAU.