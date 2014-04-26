Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Ce să urmăreşti când cumperi un teren

Sâmbătă, 26 Aprilie 2014.
„De vreo doi ani caut un loc de casă care să-mi placă. Am găsit un teren, dar, ghinionul meu, are, pe stânga, doi nuci mari. Proprietarul a recunoscut că nucii fac prea multă umbră, dar nu a primit aprobare ca să-i taie. Eu cred că nu vrea el să-i taie, nu văd cine s-ar împotrivi la aşa ceva! Eu, ca vecin, pot să cer să se taie acei pomi?” – este dilema unui cititor.

Cei aflaţi în asemenea situaţii ar trebui să se informeze la mo-dul cel mai serios, înainte de a cumpăra un teren care le va aduce, ani de zile, multe ne-cazuri, este de părere un cunoscut expert imobiliar, care a insistat să-i păstrăm anonimatul: „Nu mă dau eu mare, dar ştiu că dacă încerci să păcăleşti clientul doar pentru acel comision, pe parcurs, se va afla şi vei pierde mult!”. Ca o persoană care îşi câştigă existenţa din tranzacţii imobiliare, bărbatul  ne-a spus că întotdeauna i-a plăcut să fie sincer cu clienţii săi, iar această sinceritate l-a ajutat să reziste, atitudine pe care o recomandă şi altora, din cauza cărora suferă întreaga branşă.

Cât priveşte problema ridicată de cititorul nostru, dacă lumina va fi obturată la modul serios, viitoarea locuinţă nu va putea primi suficientă lumină naturală. Pentru a evita acest lucru, orice client trebuie să se asigure înainte de a cumpăra terenul dacă lucrurile nu pot fi îmbunătăţite pe viitor, astfel încât viitoarea locuinţă să-i asigure confortul dorit. 

Referitor la tăierea pomilor, într-adevăr, este nevoie de autorizaţie de la primărie, nucii având un regim cu totul special. Însă, cel care trebuie să ceară tăierea nucilor la primăria de care aparţine terenul este proprietarul. Aşadar, expertul recomandă rezol-varea acestei probleme înainte de cumpărarea terenului,  prin negociere cu proprietarul. 

