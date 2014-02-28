Ce riscă locatarii care nu transmit la timp indexul la apometre

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Accident grav: O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în DunăreAccident grav: O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în Dunăre

O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în Dunăre, în judeţul Caraş-Severin, la această oră fiind mobilizate echipaje ale Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU), precum şi scafandri.Potrivit primelor informaţii transmise de ISU ...

Ce riscă locatarii care nu transmit la timp indexul la apometre

Vineri, 28 Februarie 2014.
Sfidarea celor care nu-şi fac timp sau nu vor să transmită, la termen, către asociaţie, indecşii de consum apă caldă şi apă rece poate fi „pedepsită“ chiar cu trecerea pe sistemul pauşal de plată.

La un moment dat, se poate întâmpla fiecăruia, din tot felul de motive, să nu citească apometrele. Dacă este vorba despre situaţii accidentale, nimeni nu se supără. Problemele apar însă când ace-leaşi persoane, luni de-a rândul, pe motiv că ar fi extrem de ocupate, îşi fac obiceiul de a nu transmite asociaţiei indecşii de consum pentru apa caldă şi apa rece. Iar când se trezesc că sunt încărcaţi cu un consum exagerat de apă, tot ei fac scandal. Pe de altă parte, reprezentanţii asociaţiei, ca să-i disciplineze, ameninţă cu trecerea la sistemul pauşal de plată. Asupra unor situaţii de acest gen atrag atenţia, astăzi, atât administratori, cât şi simpli locatari: „S-a stabilit o regulă pe asociaţie, ca citirea apometrelor din aparta-mente să se facă pe data de 25 a lunii.  Cei mai mulţi se conformea-ză, însă avem destui care citesc apometrele şi la zece zile după această dată sau chiar deloc. Ca administrator, am pus o cutie în faţa casieriei asociaţiei, unde să lase citirile. Dar sunt luată la mişto, există şmecheri care au pretenţia să transmită indexul pe email-ul meu sau prin telefon. Am mai primit prin telefon, dar s-a lăsat după aia cu scandal… Regula e ca fiecare să scrie indexul cu mâna lui şi să semneze. Pot să dea hârtia şi unui vecin, nu contează, totul e să ajungă la mine la timp. Am vorbit cu preşedintele şi i-am spus că dacă nu rezolvă problema cu citirile, eu o să-i încasez la pauşal. Acum sunt acuzată de abuz în serviciu, dacă s-a mai pomenit aşa ceva!”.„Pe motiv că sunt mulţi care nu dau indexul la apometre la timp, una-două, suntem obligaţi să facem verificare metrologică la apometre. Cristina Ion”. „Eu înţeleg să plătesc câtă apă consum, nu pierderile de pe reţele sau şmecheriile altora. Mariana T.”.„Preşedintele de bloc e mai rău ca un profesor de şcoală generală, pentru câţiva care nu citesc la timp apometrele, vrea să ne treacă pe toţi la pauşal. Plus că are pretenţia să citim apometrele toţi, fix în aceeaşi zi şi la aceeaşi oră! Tica Amariei”.

Propriile reguliCum, de regulă, locatarii care nu se supun regulilor sunt în minoritate, probleme de genul celor expuse mai sus ar putea fi rezolvate prin instituirea unui regulament intern (semnat atât de membrii asociaţiei, cât şi de conducerea acesteia), votat în adunarea generală. După cum ne-a explicat ing. Niculae Stan, vicepreşedinte pe probleme tehnice în cadrul Uniunii Asociaţiilor de Proprietari, dacă un locatar refuză, constant, să transmită indexul de consum al apometrelor, asociaţia poate merge până acolo încât să-i impună plata apei la pauşal cât timp va locui în acel bloc. Iar dacă se întâmplă ca mai mulţi locatari să-şi facă acest obicei, atunci toţi membrii asociaţiei ar putea fi trecuţi pe sistemul pauşal, deşi au apometre. Deşi sună dur, astfel de reglementări sunt permise de legislaţie, în ideea ca în comunităţi atât de mari şi cu frământări atât de diverse, precum asociaţiile de proprietari, să poată fi prevenite conflictele generate de persoane care îşi fac propriile reguli, încălcându-le, constant şi intenţionat, pe cele stabilite de comunitate.

Buni de platăDiscuţii în contradictoriu pe tema transmiterii unor indecşi de consum „suspecţi” ai apometrelor apar aproape în toate asociaţiile, pentru că, până la urmă, tot la bani se ajunge. Or, pentru ca plata să corespundă unui consum cât mai aproape de realitate, fiecare asociaţie ar trebui să aibă, drept regulă, citirea la aceeaşi dată şi la aceeaşi oră a apometrelor de apartamente şi a contorului de branşament.Pe de altă parte, dacă se constată ruperea sigiliilor apometrelor sau tot felul de „măsluiri” ale consumului real, se poate dispune ca proprietarilor în cauză să li se impute diferenţa dintre consumul total şi suma citirii celorlalte apartamente, mai pe româneşte, aşa-zisele „pierderi”.

Părerea ta contează !
1
antimaidanezi
28 februarie 2014
+5 : -2
primacriei cta, de ce alte orase au inceput?

http://adevarul.ro/locale/vaslui/masacrul-maidanezilor-merge-linie-dreapta-primii-caini-vor-eutanasiati-15-martie-1_530f6805c7b855ff56b85699/index.html

