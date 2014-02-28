Ce riscă locatarii care nu transmit la timp indexul la apometre

Sfidarea celor care nu-şi fac timp sau nu vor să transmită, la termen, către asociaţie, indecşii de consum apă caldă şi apă rece poate fi „pedepsită“ chiar cu trecerea pe sistemul pauşal de plată.La un moment dat, se poate întâmpla fiecăruia, din tot felul de motive, să nu citească apometrele. Dacă este vorba despre situaţii accidentale, nimeni nu se supără. Problemele apar însă când ace-leaşi persoane, luni de-a rândul, pe motiv că ar fi extrem de ocupate, îşi fac obiceiul de a nu transmite asociaţiei indecşii de consum pentru apa caldă şi apa rece. Iar când se trezesc că sunt încărcaţi cu un consum exagerat de apă, tot ei fac scandal. Pe de altă parte, reprezentanţii asociaţiei, ca să-i disciplineze, ameninţă cu trecerea la sistemul pauşal de plată. Asupra unor situaţii de acest gen atrag atenţia, astăzi, atât administratori, cât şi simpli locatari: „S-a stabilit o regulă pe asociaţie, ca citirea apometrelor din aparta-mente să se facă pe data de 25 a lunii. Cei mai mulţi se conformea-ză, însă avem destui care citesc apometrele şi la zece zile după această dată sau chiar deloc. Ca administrator, am pus o cutie în faţa casieriei asociaţiei, unde să lase citirile. Dar sunt luată la mişto, există şmecheri care au pretenţia să transmită indexul pe email-ul meu sau prin telefon. Am mai primit prin telefon, dar s-a lăsat după aia cu scandal… Regula e ca fiecare să scrie indexul cu mâna lui şi să semneze. Pot să dea hârtia şi unui vecin, nu contează, totul e să ajungă la mine la timp. Am vorbit cu preşedintele şi i-am spus că dacă nu rezolvă problema cu citirile, eu o să-i încasez la pauşal. Acum sunt acuzată de abuz în serviciu, dacă s-a mai pomenit aşa ceva!”.„Pe motiv că sunt mulţi care nu dau indexul la apometre la timp, una-două, suntem obligaţi să facem verificare metrologică la apometre. Cristina Ion”. „Eu înţeleg să plătesc câtă apă consum, nu pierderile de pe reţele sau şmecheriile altora. Mariana T.”.„Preşedintele de bloc e mai rău ca un profesor de şcoală generală, pentru câţiva care nu citesc la timp apometrele, vrea să ne treacă pe toţi la pauşal. Plus că are pretenţia să citim apometrele toţi, fix în aceeaşi zi şi la aceeaşi oră! Tica Amariei”.Propriile reguliCum, de regulă, locatarii care nu se supun regulilor sunt în minoritate, probleme de genul celor expuse mai sus ar putea fi rezolvate prin instituirea unui regulament intern (semnat atât de membrii asociaţiei, cât şi de conducerea acesteia), votat în adunarea generală. După cum ne-a explicat ing. Niculae Stan, vicepreşedinte pe probleme tehnice în cadrul Uniunii Asociaţiilor de Proprietari, dacă un locatar refuză, constant, să transmită indexul de consum al apometrelor, asociaţia poate merge până acolo încât să-i impună plata apei la pauşal cât timp va locui în acel bloc. Iar dacă se întâmplă ca mai mulţi locatari să-şi facă acest obicei, atunci toţi membrii asociaţiei ar putea fi trecuţi pe sistemul pauşal, deşi au apometre. Deşi sună dur, astfel de reglementări sunt permise de legislaţie, în ideea ca în comunităţi atât de mari şi cu frământări atât de diverse, precum asociaţiile de proprietari, să poată fi prevenite conflictele generate de persoane care îşi fac propriile reguli, încălcându-le, constant şi intenţionat, pe cele stabilite de comunitate.Buni de platăDiscuţii în contradictoriu pe tema transmiterii unor indecşi de consum „suspecţi” ai apometrelor apar aproape în toate asociaţiile, pentru că, până la urmă, tot la bani se ajunge. Or, pentru ca plata să corespundă unui consum cât mai aproape de realitate, fiecare asociaţie ar trebui să aibă, drept regulă, citirea la aceeaşi dată şi la aceeaşi oră a apometrelor de apartamente şi a contorului de branşament.Pe de altă parte, dacă se constată ruperea sigiliilor apometrelor sau tot felul de „măsluiri” ale consumului real, se poate dispune ca proprietarilor în cauză să li se impute diferenţa dintre consumul total şi suma citirii celorlalte apartamente, mai pe româneşte, aşa-zisele „pierderi”.