Virus cibernetic de spionaj atribuit Rusiei vizează reţele guvernamentale ale ţărilor NATO

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Virus cibernetic de spionaj atribuit Rusiei vizează reţele guvernamentale ale ţărilor NATO

Un program de spionaj informatic pe care specialiştii îl consideră opera serviciilor secrete ruse vizează reţelele guvernamentale ale statelor membre ale Alianţei Nord-Atlantice, oficiali de la Bucureşti anunţând că România nu a fost afectată direct de acest virus, relatează agenţia Reuters, citată de Mediafax.ro.Sute de computere guvernamentale din ţări europene şi din Statele Unite au fost afectate de virusul cibernetic Turla, despre care experţii cred că este opera Guvernului Rusiei."Este vorba de un virus informatic sofisticat (...) care are vizează obiective guvernamentale occidentale. Poartă toate caracteristicile Rusiei", explică Jim Lewis, expert la Centrul pentru Studii Strategice şi Internaţionale de la Washington.Serviciul Federal rus de Securitate (FSB) a refuzat să comenteze informaţiile. În mod similar au procedat Pentagonul şi Departamentul american pentru Securitatea Internă.Virusul cibernetic este monitorizat de serviciile de spionaj de câţiva ani, iar compania de profil Symantec estimează că aproximativ 1.000 de reţele au fost accesate de acest soft de spionaj.Surse guvernamentale din România, Cehia, Estonia şi Polonia au anunţat că nu au fost afectate direct de acest virus informatic. Alte state membre NATO au refuzat să comenteze informaţiile.

