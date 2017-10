Unemployment rate in Romania drops to 6.3% in the first quarter this year

The unemployment rate in Romania reduced to 6.3 percent in the first three months this year over the same period last year, on dynamic job market, the country’s statistics institute (INS) announced today. The rate is calculated for people aged 15 to 74 who are willing to work and have sought a job in the past month. The active population in the country was 9.736 million in the first quarter this year when there were 617,000 unemployed. The jobless rate among people aged 15-64 was of 61.8 percent. About 19.8 percent of the unemployed were youngsters up to 24 years old. The occupancy rate stood at 57.7 percent in the first three months, 12.3 percentage points away from the 70 percent target for 2010 established trough the Lisbon strategy. About 9.1 million people are currently working in the country. Romania’s population is of 22 million people. NewsIn