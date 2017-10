Trans-border cooperation program between Romania and Hungary gets EUR 275m over 2007-2013

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 14 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania and Hungary alloted more than 275 million euros for a trans-border cooperation program stretching over six years to improve communication and transport infrastructure, protect the environment and tackle economic and social development, the Ministry of Public Works announced. The program, which started last year, also focuses on providing medical services and teaching authorities on both sides to act together in emergency situations. The program's total budget is of 275.179 million euros of which 224.474 million euros come from European Fund for Regional Development and 50.704 million euros represent the national co-financing. The program will apply to four Romanian counties (Timis, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare) and four Hungarian ones (Csongrad, Bekes, Hajdu-Bihar, Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg). NewsIn