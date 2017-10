The value of Romania’s construction works ups 33.6% year-on-year in 2007

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The value of the construction works last year grew by 33.6 percent against the previous year, the positive result being backed by increases in all of the industry’s branches, a release by the National Statistics Institute (INS) reads. The volume of constructions with the non-residential buildings upped 36.6 percent year-on-year in 2007. Residential building constructions rose 29.3 percent and engineering constructions went up 34 percent in the analyzed period. Maintenance and current repair works grew 37.4 percent in 2007. New construction works increased 31.3 percent in 2007 against 2006. Construction works upped 28.2 percent month-on-month in December 2007. The largest increase, of 30.9 percent, was seen in the non-residential buildings area. NewsIn