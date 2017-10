The Romanian office supplies market is worth EUR 250m, company official says

Ştire online publicată Joi, 29 Mai 2008.

Romania’s stationery market has a value of approximately 250 million euros and an annual growth rhythm of 10 to 15 percent, the general manager of office supplies company Austral, Emil Deliu said. The official noted the stationery market is developing as customers change habits. Austral is Romania’s second office supplies provider, with a profit of 3 million lei in 2007. The company’s share capital is entirely Romanian. Its revenues topped 37 million lei last year and should hike 25 percent this year. The company’s main competitor is stationery retailer Diverta, which reported 20 percent higher revenues year-on-year in 2007, to 46.5 million euros. NewsIn