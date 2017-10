The number of cars registered in Romania this year could exceed that from 2001 to 2005, minister say

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 11 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The number of cars to be registered in Romania this year could outpace that of vehicles from 2001 to 2005 despite taxes which some called an obstacle for the market, the Finance and Economy Minister Varujan Vosganian said. The car market in Romania has been growing rapidly in the past year along with salaries which increased the appetite to buy more imported merchandise. Also, local car maker Dacia, bought by France’s Renault, put on the market several models which became best sellers. Some 146,117 cars were registered in the first quarter this year, 53.6 percent more than in same period last year, Vosganian said. He added the number of new cars registered in the first three months this year outrun that between the years 2000 – 2005. However, data from the Association of Car Producers and Importers (APIA) shows that in the first four months the new car market increased 14 percent, below the level seen in the same period last year. Moreover, the Romanian car market could see a 5 percent increase at the most this year, remain the same or even drop, Brent Valmar, the APIA vice president said in February. NewsIn