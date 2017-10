The most liquid stocks on BSE lose 0.90% on opening on market affected by corrections

The BET index of the ten best companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) dropped 0.90 percent this morning on a general descendant market. Bourses in the U.S. closed down yesterday evening with the Dow Jones composite index losing 1.77 percent to 12,601 and the S&P 500 tracking the 500 best companies in the U.S. dropped 1.61 percent to 1,390. Nasdaq decreased 1.77 percent to 2,448. The BET index in Romania fell 0.90 percent to 7,416.60 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds dipped 0.83 percent to 5,224.25. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs slipped 0.67 percent to 52,866.23 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 0.50 percent to 17,181.31. SIF Moldova (SIF2) decreased 0.45 percent to 2.20 lei, generating deals of 609,218 lei, followed by SIF Oltenia (SIF5) which remained unchanged at 2.87 lei on deals of 189,552 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) cheapened 1.18 percent to 1.67 lei, SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) lost 1.22 percent to 2.43 lei. The second bank by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) dropped 0.45 percent to 22.10 lei and the fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) decreased 0.22 percent to 0.4450 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), listed on the international tier of the bourse and the majority owner of Romania’s largest bank by assets Banca Comerciala Romana, gained 0.59 percent to 171.30 lei. Power transportation company Transelectrica (TEL) lost 2.12 percent to 27.70 lei, while shares of the biggest oil company in Romania Petrom (SNP) dropped 0.93 percent to 0.53 lei. Fertilizer producer Azomures (AZO) remained at the reference quotation of 0.34 lei. Oilfield equipment manufacturer Uztel Ploiesti (UZT) began trading on BSE today gaining 14.9 percent after the first half hour, to 16.90 lei. NewsIn