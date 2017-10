The leu ups to 3.6949 against the euro to a four-week high, within positive regional context

Ştire online publicată Luni, 07 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s leu climbed to 3.6949 against the euro, this being the best rate against Europe’s single currency in the last four weeks, as all the emerging currencies in the region are strengthening against the euro. Last week’s exchange rate session posted a 3.7145 lei per euro level. The exchange rate posted today is the lowest for the euro since March 2008, when BNR posted a 3.6799 lei per euro exchange rate. “The leu appreciated within a regional tendency influenced by the positive evolution of the Asian stock exchanges,” Banca Comerciala Carpatica (BCC) dealer Florin Tugneanu told NewsIn. The leu started to rise this morning and at 10:45 a.m. banks bought the euro for 3.6860 lei and sold it for 3.6940. On international markets, the U.S. dollar oscillated from 1.5628 to 1.5735 versus the euro and at 10:45, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5562 versus the U.S. dollar. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stayed at 9.50 – 10 percent, close to the yearly monetary policy rate set by the central bank. NewsIn