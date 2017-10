The leu returns to 3.63 per euro after short initial climb

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 21 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The national currency returned to yesterday's closing quota of 3.63 per euro, after a short uphill stroll to 3.61 at opening bell, as pressure embarks west, targeting the Hungarian forint. The leu began the day at 3.6125 versus the euro but jogged to and then circled around 3.63. At 10:45 banks were buying an euro for 3.6327 lei and selling it for 3.6377 lei. “The leu headed up, the forint going down. The Hungarian currency reached the record low of the last two years, under speculators' encumbering glance,” commented Narcis Noaghea, dealer with Banca Comerciala Romana. On regional trends, the forint slid from 269 per euro to 273 and the Polish zloty took the queue, falling from 3.57 per euro at opening to 3.6 per euro. On international markets, the American currency outstripped the euro from over 1.33 per euro to 1.3246 at 11:00 a.m. Romanian time. Interbank interests for overnight deposits kept expanding to 80-85 percent, as the deadline for outlining the minimum mandatory reserves is approaching and as lei are needed for tax-paying, as explained by Noaghea. NewsIn