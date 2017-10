The leu gains ground versus the euro in line with currencies in the region

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 19 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, inched to 3.71 against the euro this morning, after Federal Reserve announced a cut of the key interest rate to 2.25 percent, less than analysts’ estimates; currencies in the region advanced slightly. However, after early gains, the leu lost ground to 3.72 versus the single European currency and at 10:40, Bucharest hour, it traded at 3.72-3.7215. The leu was stronger this morning, dealer with Banca Transilvania, Ioan Birle, told NewsIn. It was influenced by growth of the Turkish lira and the Polish zloty, he added. The U.S. dollar rose significantly after Federal Reserve reduced the key interest rate with 0.75 percentage points, less than the 1 percentage point analysts expected. The dollar increased to 1.56 versus the euro. Interbank interests for overnight deposits remained below the yearly key interest rate at 9 percent. NewsIn