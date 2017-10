The leu gains ground to 3.73 versus the euro as the U.S. dollar strengthens position

Romania’s leu grew to 3.73 against the euro as the U.S. dollar and the foreign currencies in the region regained some of the ground lost yesterday against Europe’s single currency, dealers say. The euro was sold for 3.73 lei in the exchange rate opening session after closing at 3.74 lei yesterday evening. At 11.00 a.m. the euro was sold for 3.7247 – 3.7354 lei. “The leu rather appreciated from sympathy for the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty, which strengthened against the euro,” Banca Comerciala Carpatica (BCC) dealer Florin Tucneanu told NewsIn. The U.S. dollar recovered from the 1.59 level against the euro as the American currency was traded for 1.5763 per euro. In Romania, interbank interests for overnight deposits lowered under the 9 percent annual key interest rate set by the central bank as a high liquidity level exists. NewsIn