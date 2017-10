The leu enters the new year close to 4.03 per euro, on an unstable market

The national currency began the year by a downturn but soon returned to the initial 4.03 quota thanks to some commercial orders and to the lack of clearly outlined regional trends. The leu kicked off around 4.0250 per euro and dropped to 4.05 per euro. Later on it swerved back to the starting quota and at 10:40 a.m., banks were buying an euro for 4.0250 lei and selling it for 4.03 lei. “The currency tumbled with the start of the session, but the transactions were not very consistent. Even so, the market moved considerably, without following a clear regional trend, due to commercial orders,” declared Ciprian Mihai, department chief with the Volksbank Romania treasury. The Hungarian forint climbed from 266.9 close to 265 per euro and the Polish zloty first enforced its position from 4.16 close to 4.13 versus the euro, but then retraced its steps all the way to 4.15 per euro. The international markets saw the U.S. dollar rising from 1.3963 below 1.37 against the euro and at 10:40 Romanian time, the euro stood at 1.3687 dollars. Overnight interests camped at 14 percent a year, above the key interest rate of 10.25 percent and close to the lombard interest of 14.25 percent. NewsIn