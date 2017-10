The leu drops 1% to 3.72 versus the euro on fall of currencies in the region

Romania’s national currency, the leu, lost 1 percent this morning to 3.7260 against the euro, affected by drop of currencies in the region, according to dealers. The leu closed at 3.69 against the single European currency yesterday, but slipped to 3.70 early this morning. After 11:00 a.m., Bucharest time, it traded at 3.7260-3.7270. The leu is influenced by the evolution of currencies in the region, dealer with the Banca Comerciala Carpatica, Florin Constantinescu said. Both the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint depreciated this morning and the positive impact the recent good news on Romania’s economy had on the leu seems to have disappeared, he added. The U.S. dollar traded at 1.56 versus the euro on international markets and at 11:20, Romania’s hour, it traded at 1.5601. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 9-9.5 percent per year, close to the key interest rate of the central bank. NewsIn