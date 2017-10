The leu dives to 3.67 against the euro as foreign currency purchase orders increase

Marţi, 27 Mai 2008.

Romania’s leu dipped to 3.67 against the euro in the exchange rate opening session, as the market bought more foreign currency, yet in rather small volumes, according to dealers. The leu opened the session at 3.6630 against the euro and then lowered to 3.67. At 11:25, banks bought the euro with 3.6685 lei and sold it for 3.6735 lei. “There is a slight depreciation tendency for the leu as nonresidents buy foreign currency, yet the sums are small,” Banca Comerciala Romana dealer Narcis Noaghea told NewsIn. Abroad, the U.S. dollar rose from 1.58 against the euro to 1.5750. At 11:25 Romania’s hour, the euro was rated at 1.5748 U.S. dollars. Interests for overnight deposits stayed at 9.75-10.25 percent, slightly over the monetary policy interest of 9.75 percent per year. NewsIn