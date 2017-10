The international financial crisis depreciates Romania's leu to 3.70 versus the euro this morning

Ştire online publicată Luni, 29 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, dipped to 3.69 against the single European currency in today's opening session, after players continued to limit investments with high exposure to risks. The leu was traded for 3.6900 – 3.6930 lei per euro this morning and then continued to lose ground. Banks bought the euro with 3.6980 lei and sold it for 3.7020 lei at 10:55 a.m. On international markets, the U.S. dollar increased from 1.4633 to 1.4308 versus the euro and at 10:55 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.4348 U.S. dollars. Fortis, the largest Belgian financial group, received today 11.2 billion euros from the authorities in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, after investors got worried about the bank's economic status. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 11-12 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy rate of 10.25 percent per year, on lower liquidity on the market. NewsIn