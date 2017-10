The higher credit prices will increase contributions to rural development projects, official says

Private contributions to the rural development projects will increase by 4 percent this year due to expensive credits, the head of the Fund for Credits Guarantee for Small and Medium Companies, Aurel Saramet said. The public financing for agriculture will amount to 8 billion euros by 2013 and beneficiaries will provide 3 billion euros, an official with the country's rural development agency (APDRP) said. APDRP launched on April 2 a new session for submitting projects for the National Program for Rural Development (PNDR). Some 918 projects, at a value of 728.71 million euros, were submitted within the first PNDR session, launched on March 3. Within the first stage of the program, the beneficiaries of EU funds submitted projects for the upgrade of farms, the increase of competitiveness for farming products and the development of rural areas. NewsIn