The government increases the number of working permits for foreigners to 5,000 this year

Miercuri, 29 Octombrie 2008

The number of available working permits for foreigners was supplemented by 5,000, as the working requests registered with the Romanian Immigration Office (ORI) in September peaked close to 14,000, reads a government release. There are now 15,000 available working permits. The first nine months of the year occasioned 13,699 demands to release new working permits coming from employers, of which 10,000 were accepted, 1,880 rejected and 1,819 are now being looked into. The government's supplementation came as an effect of the labor force agency (ANOFM) announcing that Romania's working market gap measures about 50,000 workers, the most deserted areas being constructions, textiles and services. Most legally employed foreign workers come from Turkey (almost 4,200 people), followed by China and the Republic of Moldova. The cumulated taxes a Romanian company has to pay for an employee coming from a non-EU country amount to 500 euros. NewsIn