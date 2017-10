The Bucharest Stock Exchange shifts back to green at rising bell, in line with European bourses

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 07 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The five financial companies in Romania or SIFs posted the biggest increase of 1.06 percent at opening on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), amid general hikes reported by bourses in Europe. Liquidity went up to 4.63 million lei (1.18 million euros) from 2.53 million lei in the previous session. European bourses recovered after they crashed yesterday to new lows of the past four years. Bourses in the U.S. registered significant drops on closing and the Dow Jones index slipped below the 10,000 psychological threshold amid fears of a global recession and problems in the crediting sector. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index slumped 3.60 percent to 9,955 and the S&P 500 index of the best 500 companies on the market plunged 3.85 percent to 1,056. Nasdaq slumped 4.34 percent to 1,862. In Romania, the BET index of the ten best companies listed on BSE went up 0.26 percent to 4,144.40 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus financial companies inched 0.12 percent to 3,115.54. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs gained 1.06 percent to 24,884.91 while the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna slipped 0.11 percent to 10,179.24. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies added 0.52 percent to 433.97 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on the market advanced 0.36 percent to 591.94. Shares of financial company SIF Oltenia (SIF5) were once more the most liquid, totaling deals of 1.43 million lei, and climbed 1.53 percent to 1.33 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) appreciated 1.74 percent to 1.17 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) upped 0.79 percent to 0.6350 lei. Second Romanian lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) idled at 10.40 lei and oil company Petrom (SNP) maintained at 0.31 lei. Broker Cluj (BRK) hiked 2.41 percent to 0.2980 lei. NewsIn