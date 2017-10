The Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges at mid-day, on high volatility

Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) dropped back to the minimum levels of the first transactions in today's session, with the five financial companies in Romania known as SIFs falling 8.04 percent on a general market slump of 4.17 percent. Liquidity lost 23 percent to 9.23 million lei (2.57 million euros) from 12.02 million lei in the previous session. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE slipped 3.33 percent to 3,127.91 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares without financial companies lowered 4.17 percent to 2,347.14. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies plunged 8.04 percent to 12,541.73 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna eased 3.02 percent to 7,124.90. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies decreased 4.48 percent to 292.49 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies fell 4.43 percent to 402.44. European bourses resumed on a descending trend around noon, on fears of recession. The DAX index in Frankfurt dipped 3.45 percent to 4,413.33 and the CAC40 index in Paris fell 2.89 percent to 3,202.85. The FTSE index in London lowered 1.62 percent to 3,975.38. In Bucharest, shares of financial company SIF Moldova (SIF2) were the most liquid, with total deals of 1.37 million lei, and crashed 12.57 percent to 0.4940 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) went down 8.75 percent to 0.3650 lei, SIF Oltenia (SIF5) cheapened 6.98 percent to 0.60 lei and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) depreciated 4.63 percent to 0.5150 lei. Second Romanian lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) slumped 6.47 percent to 7.95 lei. Oil company Petrom (SNP) slipped 1.67 percent to 0.1770 lei.