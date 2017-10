The Bucharest Stock Exchange plans to send 400 companies from electronic to the regulated market

Some 400 companies listed on the over-the-counter market Rasdaq could be transferred on a special segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) because they comply with the minimum conditions imposed, president and GM of the BSE, Stere Farmache said. After spending a period on the special category the companies could be listed on one of the three tiers of the BSE, according to Farmache. “The bourse needs to take this step so that the companies would be more visible and it is ready to technically assume the process ,” Farmache said. The idea of reorganizing Rasdaq has been ongoing since 2006, he added. The 400 companies fulfill the minimum conditions regarding capitalization and being at least three years old which can secure their entrance on the third tier. Currently BSE administers two markets: the regulated one and Rasdaq. NewsIn