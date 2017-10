The Bucharest Stock Exchange brakes climb after hikes at rising bell

The ten power companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) gained 1.08 percent on opening and the listed shares minus the five financial companies known as SIFs climbed 1.20 percent, underpinned by serious hikes on the American bourses on closing. Liquidity plunged to 2.69 million lei (712,200 euros) from 5.74 million lei in the previous session. The BET index assessing the ten best companies on BSE added 0.81 percent to 3,648.44 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus financial companies upped 1.20 percent to 2,733.99. The BET-FI index which assesses the five financial companies also known as SIF went up 0.81 percent to 17,608.92 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna inched 0.11 percent to 8,421.72. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies appreciated 0.59 percent to 355.36 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies grew 1.08 percent to 486.93. The New York Stock Exchange posted significant hikes on closing, after record drops in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) advanced 4.68 percent to 8,979.26 and the S&P 500 index measuring the best 500 stocks gained 4.25 percent to 946.43. Nasdaq Composite climbed 5.49 percent to 1,717.71. Shares of financial company SIF Oltenia (SIF5) were the most liquid, with total deals of 523,900 lei, and appreciated 0.57 percent to 0.88 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) gained 1.25 percent to 0.81 lei, SIF Moldova (SIF2) upped 0.66 percent to 0.765 lei and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) added 0.76 percent to 0.665 lei. Second Romanian lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) increased 2.05 percent to 9.95 lei while oil company Petrom (SNP) cheapened 0.91 percent to 0.218 lei. Electricity transporter Transelectrica (TEL) inched 0.64 percent to 15.70 lei while Erste Bank, the main shareholder of Romania's largest lender by assets, lost 1.16 percent to 93.90 lei. Drug maker Biofarm (BIO) upped 0.83 percent to 0.122 lei. NewsIn