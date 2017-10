The 16 hydropower plants Romania wants to sell attract the attention of 17 energy players

A total of 17 companies submitted the papers needed to take part at the tender held by Romania’s state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica for the sale of 16 micro hydropower plants, the general manager of the company, Traian Oprea said. Initially, some 43 companies bought the task book concerning the tender. Of the 17 companies that submitted the required documents, seven are foreign and ten are Romanian. The foreign companies come from countries such as Austria, Spain, the Czech Republic, France, Italy or Germany. The privatization commission will this week analyze the submitted documents. Besides the 16 micro hydropower plants, Hidroelectrica will sell another 86. Oprea last year said some of the companies which voiced interest in buying the 16 hydropower plants are Enel, E.ON, CEZ or Iberdrola. NewsIn