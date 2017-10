Stocks drop slightly on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at rising bell, on a high liquidity

Marţi, 12 August 2008.

Indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) slipped up to 0.38 percent in today's opening session, except for the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on the market, which increased insignificantly, on a high liquidity. Liquidity reached 4.23 million lei (1.18 million euros) today, up 74 percent versus the previous session, when it stood at 2.43 million lei. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE dipped 0.38 percent to 6,356.83 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds slipped 0.14 percent to 4,604.81. The BET-FI index measuring the five financial companies known as SIFs lost 0.23 percent to 36,027.37 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna depreciated 0.25 percent to 14,978.8. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies on the market fell 0.29 percent to 656.64 while the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on BSE inched 0.06 percent to 863.48. American bourses increased insignificantly on closing. The Dow Jones composite index (DJIA) climbed 0.41 percent to 11,782.35, the S&P500 index of the best 500 companies on the bourse gained 0.69 percent to 1,305.32 and Nasdaq advanced 1.07 percent to 2,439.95. Shares of fertilizer producer Azomures (AZO) jumped 8 percent to 0.9450 lei and generated the highest liquidity on the market today, with deals of 2.09 million lei, after the company posted a better-than-expected profit in the first semester. Financial company SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) gained 0.61 percent to 1.66 lei, SIF Transilvania (SIF3) idled at 0.975 lei, SIF Oltenia (SIF5) dropped 1 percent to 1.99 lei and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) remained at 1.09 lei. Second Romanian lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) lost 0.51 percent to 19.50 lei, on a liquidity of 194,628 lei, after the bank announced yesterday a net profit below expectations. NewsIn